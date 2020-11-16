Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID measures

By Sabine Siebold

BERLIN, Nov. 16 (Reuters) – The German federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to stem the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people present at family reunions and mandatory wearing of a mask for students.

A draft of the measures document, seen by Reuters, also said people would be urged to refrain from private parties altogether until Christmas.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany’s 16 states are scheduled to meet on Monday.

Germany this month imposed a series of measures dubbed a ‘lockdown light’ to curb the second wave of the pandemic that the country sees in common with much of the rest of Europe. While bars and restaurants are closed, schools and shops remain open so far.

As a result, the number of new infections is no longer increasing exponentially, but a decrease in the number of infections is not yet predictable, the document said.

“Further efforts are needed (…) We have four difficult winter months ahead of us before, hopefully, the seasonal effects and the start of vaccinations will allow us to gradually overcome the pandemic,” the document said.

According to the proposals, which could still change pending discussion between the federal and regional governments, private gatherings in public will only be possible for people from one household with two people from another household, against a maximum of 10 people from two households currently. .

Schools will see all students wearing masks, with some exceptions for elementary schools currently. All classes will be halved to allow more space between students.

All those considered vulnerable will be eligible once a week for a rugged respirator mask, also known as FFP2.

On November 23, Merkel and the region’s heads of state will meet again and possibly decide on further measures, taking into account how the number of infections evolves between now and then.

Since the start of the pandemic, 520,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Germany at the end of October, but the number has increased by 50% to 780,000 cases in the first two weeks of November.

During the same period, the number of COVID-19 intensive care patients in German hospitals increased by 70%, leading to regional bottlenecks.

Over the weekend, scores of German policymakers warned against easing current measures and warned of difficult times ahead. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold written by Arno Schuetze; editing by Michael Perry)