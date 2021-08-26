Merkel cancels trip to Israel amid Afghan crisis, raising fears of growing instability in the region

German Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled an upcoming trip to Israel amid the escalating crisis in Afghanistan and new reports of multiple explosions around the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Merkel was due to join new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem from August 28-30 and attend a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The trip was canceled “due to the tense situation in Afghanistan”, according to a government spokesperson.

MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS OUTSIDE KABUL, AFGHANISTAN AIRPORT; 3 INJURED US MARINES: LIVE UPDATES

Merkel will remain in Germany to monitor the evacuation of German troops, the spokesperson said.

President Biden is due to hold a meeting at White House Thursday with Bennett, first meeting in person between the two leaders. Their discussion is likely to focus on the escalation of the crisis in Afghanistan, as well as other emerging threats against the United States and its allies in the region.

Experts predict that without a US presence in Afghanistan, other hostile nations and actors are likely to become more aggressive towards Israel, and terrorism is expected to increase.

A suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan injured at least three US Marines on Thursday, US officials confirmed. A second explosion was also reported near Kabul airport.

