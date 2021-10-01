Merck’s COVID Pill Halves Deaths, Hospitalizations: Report

Drugmaker Merck said its experimental COVID-19 pill is halving hospitalizations and deaths among people recently infected with the coronavirus and will soon ask health officials in the United States and around the world to allow its use.

If approved, the drug would be the first pill to treat COVID-19, a potentially major breakthrough in global efforts to control the pandemic. All COVID-19 therapies now authorized in the United States require an intravenous or injection.

“With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir may become an important drug in the global pandemic effort,” Robert Davis, CEO and Chairman of the company, said Friday.

A pill that could be taken at home, on the other hand, could prevent many patients from going to the hospital, easing the workload of healthcare professionals under pressure.

It could also help curb epidemics in low-income countries that lack access to the more expensive infusion therapies.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said initial results showed that patients who received the drug, called molnupiravir, within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who have received a dummy pill.

The study followed 775 adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were considered to be at higher risk of serious illness due to health conditions such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease. The results were not reviewed by external experts, the usual procedure for monitoring new medical research.

All COVID-19 Therapies Now Authorized in the US Require an IV or an Injection [File: Matt Rourke/AP Photo]

Of the patients taking molnupiravir, 7.3 percent were hospitalized or died after 30 days, compared to 14.1 percent of those receiving the dummy pill.

There were no deaths in the drug group after this period, compared with eight deaths in the placebo group, according to Merck.

An independent group of medical experts overseeing the trial recommended stopping it early because the intermediate results were so strong.

This is typical when the first results show so clearly that a treatment is working that there is no need for further testing before seeking authorization. Company executives said they plan to submit the data for review by the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days.

Once the submission is complete, the FDA could make a decision in a matter of weeks – and, if approved, the drug could be on the market soon after. Merck has only studied its drug in unvaccinated people.

But FDA regulators may consider clearing it for wider use in vaccinated patients who show symptoms of COVID-19.

“It went beyond what I thought the drug might be able to do in this clinical trial,” said Dr. Dean Li, vice president of Merck Research Laboratories. “When you see a 50% reduction in hospitalizations or deaths, it has a substantial clinical impact. “

“Very encouraging”

Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, called the interim results “very encouraging”.

“A safe, affordable and effective oral antiviral would be a huge step forward in the fight against COVID,” he said.

Oksana Pyzik, a global health advisor and lecturer at University College London, told Al Jazeera that the Merck pill was “much more convenient than many other types of treatment, including monoclonal antibodies which were much more expensive and more expensive. complicated “.

“So it is high time that we were able to introduce an easy-to-take at-home tablet into our toolkit of various drugs that can help prevent and fight coronavirus,” she added.

However, experts also warned that they would like to see the full underlying data and stressed that if ultimately approved, the drug should complement highly effective vaccines, rather than being taken instead.

Patients take eight tablets a day for five days. Side effects were reported by both groups in the Merck trial, but were slightly more common in the dummy pill group. The company did not specify the problems.

Results from previous studies showed that the drug did not benefit patients who were already hospitalized with serious illness.

The United States has approved an antiviral drug, remdesivir, specifically for COVID-19, and has authorized the emergency use of three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the virus.

But all drugs have to be given intravenously or by injection in hospitals or medical clinics, and stocks have been depleted by the latest wave of the Delta variant.

Health experts including America’s leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci have long called for a convenient pill that patients could take when symptoms of COVID-19 first appear, much like the standard drug against Tamiflu flu helps fight the flu.