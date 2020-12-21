Mercedes teases AI-powered version of its MBUX infotainment system

When the new Mercedes EQS Sedan hits the road next year, it will feature a new and improved version of the automaker’s MBUX infotainment called the MBUX Hyperscreen as an optional upgrade. The company claims the ultra-wide screen covers the entire front dashboard of the EV coming soon and adds AI to the mix to make using the system more intuitive.

The automaker will detail the infotainment at its next CES press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET on January 11. Several executives, including the company’s head of advanced digital design, will be on hand to talk about the design. Unfortunately, the feed will not be open to the public, but we will provide you with all the details after the event.