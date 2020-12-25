Memories of vaccines from another time and place

The initial deployment of the polio vaccine did not go smoothly. In one month, six cases of polio had been linked to a vaccine made by Cutter Laboratories in Berkeley, California. It was soon discovered that Cutter had failed to completely kill the virus in some batches of the vaccine, a mistake that caused more than 200 cases of polio. and 11 deaths. The surgeon general asked Cutter to issue a reminder and the dispensing stopped.

A few months later, in the summer and fall of 1955, Boston was struck by a polio epidemic and Ellen Goodman, then 6, fell ill. “I remember being in bed and I felt this electric current go up and down my arms and legs,” she said. “Then I went moving and my left leg was numb.

Decades later, Ms. Goodman, 71, suffers from post-polio syndrome, with symptoms like chronic fatigue and difficulty walking. “My life has been defined by this disease,” she says. “Thinking it could have been avoided.”

The vaccination program restarted months later and polio cases fell sharply. Elvis Presley agreed to be vaccinated on national television to boost public confidence in the shot. But the disease has not gone away. The number of cases in the United States increased again from 1958, especially in urban areas. The last case of community spread in the country was recorded in 1979. Although two strains of polio has been eradicated, a third remains and is still circulating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

For those scarred by memories of the polio epidemic, a vaccine against Covid cannot come soon enough. Many older Americans, particularly vulnerable to the disease, have been locked up and separated from their children and grandchildren for much of this year.

Ms Norville has not left her home since February and is eagerly awaiting a photo. “My son said, ‘If I could, I would bring you the vaccine today.’”

For the Salk family, relief comes with a sense of pride, given their father’s role in advancing scientific understanding of vaccination. But the sons are also concerned about the opposition to inoculation against any disease.