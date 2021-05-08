Melting glaciers unveiled frozen relics from World War I
As glaciers melt and shrink in the Alps of northern Italy, long frozen remains of World War I have emerged from the ice.
They include cups, cans, letters, weapons and bones with dried marrow. They were found in cave barracks not far from the icy summit of Mount Scorluzzo, which reaches over 10,000 feet above sea level in northern Italy, near Switzerland.
The Austro-Hungarian soldiers who occupied these barracks fought the Italian troops in what became the White War. There in the Alps – far from the most famous Western Front, a site of bloody trench warfare between Germany and France – troops climbed to precarious heights in the bitter cold to dig fortifications in rock and snow .
The weather conditions that tested the troops on Mount Scorluzzo ultimately preserved their barracks, freezing the entrance closed after the soldiers abandoned their post at the end of the war in 1918. The structure was essentially impenetrable for decades – until ‘in 2017, when enough ice and snow had melted, allowing researchers to enter.
Barracks have now been searched, revealing the items that were left behind and providing a more comprehensive look at the people who lived in the cramped space over a century ago.
The barracks, in Stelvio National Park, are “a kind of time machine,” said Stefano Morosini, a historian who coordinates the park’s heritage projects and is a professor at the University of Bergamo in Italy.
“We are interested not only in a historical way, but also in a scientific way,” he added. “How was the pollution? How were the epidemiological conditions in the barracks? How did the soldiers sleep and how did they suffer? What did they eat? “
Many relics will eventually be on display in a museum slated to open next year in the town of Bormio, Morosini said. Another museum dedicated to the white war already exists in the nearby town of Temù, and staff members are now working to restore the relics found in the barracks.
Luca Pedrotti, science coordinator for the park, said the relics contained lessons in environmental science as well as history. Extremely cold weather killed soldiers in northern Italy over a century ago; today, warmer conditions present a different kind of threat.
Mr Pedrotti, who lived in the park as a child, said he has seen glaciers recede for decades. He has seen changes in flora and observed cold-loving animals ascend to mountain tops, clinging to habitable areas that continue to shrink.
“I think it’s important that we use the park as a study area to raise awareness about climate change,” he said.
During the White War, most of the soldiers who died were said to have been killed not by the fighting, but by the environment. Their distant outposts were difficult to fortify with food and supplies, and the windswept peaks were prone to avalanches.
“Here, the men spend their days wrapped in shaggy furs, their faces smeared with grease to protect themselves from stinging explosions, and their nights in holes dug in the snow,” wrote E. Alexander Powell, a newspaper correspondent, in “Italy at war», A book published in 1918.
“On no front, neither on the sun-scorched plains of Mesopotamia, nor in the frozen marshes of Masuria, nor in the bloody mud of Flanders, does the fighter lead such a painful existence as here on the roof of the world. . “
Today, Italian scientists and researchers are working to reconstruct the daily lives of the soldiers who fought on the frozen front.
Already it is clear that they have fought the famine – they were hungry enough to eat bone marrow and fruit stones – and that they did their best to fight the cold with layers of cloth and fur. They also wrote letters to loved ones, recounting spectacular views and horrific conditions.
“We are not that interested in guns because guns are a means of killing,” Morosini said. “We are interested in the relics that show the extreme environmental conditions and the extreme living conditions of these soldiers.”
No bodies were found in the barracks, however frozen corpses of people who fought in the white war have appeared nearby. Researchers have found at least one sign of life, however, said Alessandro Nardo, the park director.
“When I first arrived here to manage Stelvio National Park, at the end of 2018, one of the things that caught my curiosity was a little pot on a desk with a green wild geranium,” a- he declared.
“I asked my colleague what it was, and he told me it sprouted from the seeds found in the mattresses at Scorluzzo barracks.
