Melting glaciers unveiled frozen relics from World War I

As glaciers melt and shrink in the Alps of northern Italy, long frozen remains of World War I have emerged from the ice.

They include cups, cans, letters, weapons and bones with dried marrow. They were found in cave barracks not far from the icy summit of Mount Scorluzzo, which reaches over 10,000 feet above sea level in northern Italy, near Switzerland.

The Austro-Hungarian soldiers who occupied these barracks fought the Italian troops in what became the White War. There in the Alps – far from the most famous Western Front, a site of bloody trench warfare between Germany and France – troops climbed to precarious heights in the bitter cold to dig fortifications in rock and snow .

The weather conditions that tested the troops on Mount Scorluzzo ultimately preserved their barracks, freezing the entrance closed after the soldiers abandoned their post at the end of the war in 1918. The structure was essentially impenetrable for decades – until ‘in 2017, when enough ice and snow had melted, allowing researchers to enter.