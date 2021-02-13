Melbourne’s third lockdown leaves Australian Open empty

The cluster that triggered the new restrictions was staying in a quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport.

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria, including the capital Melbourne, entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday as authorities rushed to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly infectious UK variant.

A new locally acquired case has been confirmed in the past 24 hours, Victoria health officials said on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 20.

“A lot of people will suffer today. This is not the position the Victorians wanted to be in, but I cannot have a situation where two weeks from now we will look back and wish we had made these decisions now, ”Victoria Premier said on Saturday, Daniel Andrews.

Andrews said Prime Minister Scott Morrison had agreed to stop all international flights to Melbourne until Wednesday, after five en-route planes, with around 100 passengers, landed on Saturday.

This is the third lockdown imposed in Melbourne. The first two lockdowns were implemented when infections spread in March 2020 and then into July, which lasted for around four months.

The streets of downtown Melbourne, the state capital, and its suburbs were nearly empty by early Saturday as people were ordered to stay home except for essential groceries, two hours of exercise in outdoors, nursing or work that cannot be done at home.

Among the “essential” work, playing at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year which runs until February 21, continued, but fans were banned until See you on Wednesday. Thousands of people were forced to leave before midnight, sometimes in the middle of a game on Friday.

‘Soul destroying’

The lockdown, which has closed restaurants and cafes except for take-out, struck as Melbourne braced for the biggest weekend in nearly a year, with New Year’s celebrations lunar, Valentine’s Day and Australian Open crowds.

Last year, Melbourne suffered a 111-day lockdown, one of the strictest and longest in the world at the time, to stem a coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in more than 800 deaths.

“It’s the busiest weekend of the year for us. I’m sitting here making 178 heartbreaking phone calls to see if I can get them to change reservations, ”said Will Baa, owner of Lover, a restaurant in trendy Windsor.

“It’s quite soul destroying. But we are resilient. You just have to cross your fingers that it only extends over a short period of five days, ”he said.

Australian Open tournament continues on Saturday with no audiences following new lockdown order [Loren Elliott/Reuters]

More broadly, Australia is ranked among the best performing countries in the world in fighting the pandemic, in large part due to critical lockdowns and borders sealed to all but a small number of travelers. With a population of 25 million, there have been around 22,200 cases in the community and 909 deaths.

New Zealand also reported the death of a patient with COVID-19 on Saturday.

The person had been taken to the hospital in quarantine for an unrelated condition and subsequently tested positive. This case has not yet been included in the total of 25 deaths from COVID-19 in the country.