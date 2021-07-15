World
Melbourne will be closed for 5 days from Thursday – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Australiathe second largest city’s will be closed for five days starting Thursday night due to growth clusters of Covid-19.
Melbourne’s fifth pandemic lockdown will apply across Victoria state, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday.
The news came after officials said Wednesday that Australia’s largest city, Sydney, will remain in confinement for five weeks.
A three-week lockdown of Sydney and surrounding communities to New South Wales the state was due to end on Friday. But it will now last until July 30 at the earliest.
Health officials are concerned about how quickly the delta variant is spreading in a vulnerable Australian population in which less than 13% of adults are fully vaccinated.
