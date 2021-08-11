World
Melbourne Extends Covid Lockdown; ‘No jab, no job’ in Sydney – Times of India
CANBERRA: Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, will remain locked up for a second week after reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 as it struggles to eradicate infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic.
Melbourne was due out of lockdown on Thursday, the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus also seen elsewhere in the country sparked frustration and discord. In Sydney, police are stepping up enforcement of the lockdown, while some workers are allowed to return to construction sites – if they are vaccinated.
Victoria Prime Minister of the State Dan Andrews Strict stay-at-home orders confirmed for Melbourne will remain in place until at least August 19, after authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 people confirmed as new cases on Wednesday contracted Covid-19.
“If we were to open up, we would see cases similar to what is tragically happening in Sydney right now,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, referring to an outbreak in Australia’s most populous city that s ‘is spread to thousands of people despite Sydney’s presence. week seven of its own lockdown.
“We have seen an increase in the number of cases and (it should) continue,” said the Premier of the State of New South Wales. Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, reporting 344 new infections in the past 24 hours, close to the city’s single-day record.
Berejiklian said the Sydney lockdown, which has grown to include several areas north of the city, will also be extended to include Dubbo, a small town about 400 kilometers (248 miles) northwest of Sydney.
The latter should remain in confinement until the end of August. Most expect restrictions to be extended, despite a recent increase in the number of people seeking the vaccine.
Byron Bay, a popular tourist spot near the New South Wales border with Queensland and nearly 500 miles north of Sydney, was plunged into lockdown this week when a man reportedly drove there with his two teenagers.
Authorities said the man, now hospitalized with the virus, did not cooperate with authorities when questioned about his movements, and on Wednesday police said they accused the unidentified man of violating stay-at-home lockdown orders.
‘NO CUT, NO WORK’
Desperate to restart some major employment industries, New South Wales has allowed some in the worst-hit Sydney suburbs to resume construction work around the city, but they need to be vaccinated first.
“I didn’t want to get the vaccine… but I needed a vaccine or I didn’t have a job,” said Nick, a 31-year-old man who drives for an engineering company. He refused to give his last name.
Australia has fared far better than many other countries in the developed world during the pandemic so far, with just under 37,000 cases of Covid-19. The death toll rose to 944 on Wednesday after two people, including a man in his 30s, died in Sydney.
But with less than 25% of the country fully vaccinated, Australia is struggling to avoid the stop-start lockdowns that some believe could tip Australia’s economy, the 13th in the world according to the International Monetary Fund, in a second recession in as many years.
Federal and state governments have pledged to end lockdowns when 70% of the country’s nearly 26 million people are vaccinated.
australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Last month, the country’s economy would contract accordingly in the current quarter and a recession would depend on how long the lockdowns last.
Wednesday Matt Comyn, the general manager of Commonwealth of Australia Bank – the country’s largest lender – said it expects Australia to avoid a recession
“As Australia faces short-term challenges due to lockdowns, we expect growth to be simply pushed back six months, with the economy rebounding in late 2021 and experiencing strong growth in 2022,” he said. Comyn told analysts.
The restrictions have already shaken consumer confidence, which fell to a one-year low in August, data showed Wednesday.
Melbourne was due out of lockdown on Thursday, the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus also seen elsewhere in the country sparked frustration and discord. In Sydney, police are stepping up enforcement of the lockdown, while some workers are allowed to return to construction sites – if they are vaccinated.
Victoria Prime Minister of the State Dan Andrews Strict stay-at-home orders confirmed for Melbourne will remain in place until at least August 19, after authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 people confirmed as new cases on Wednesday contracted Covid-19.
“If we were to open up, we would see cases similar to what is tragically happening in Sydney right now,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, referring to an outbreak in Australia’s most populous city that s ‘is spread to thousands of people despite Sydney’s presence. week seven of its own lockdown.
“We have seen an increase in the number of cases and (it should) continue,” said the Premier of the State of New South Wales. Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, reporting 344 new infections in the past 24 hours, close to the city’s single-day record.
Berejiklian said the Sydney lockdown, which has grown to include several areas north of the city, will also be extended to include Dubbo, a small town about 400 kilometers (248 miles) northwest of Sydney.
The latter should remain in confinement until the end of August. Most expect restrictions to be extended, despite a recent increase in the number of people seeking the vaccine.
Byron Bay, a popular tourist spot near the New South Wales border with Queensland and nearly 500 miles north of Sydney, was plunged into lockdown this week when a man reportedly drove there with his two teenagers.
Authorities said the man, now hospitalized with the virus, did not cooperate with authorities when questioned about his movements, and on Wednesday police said they accused the unidentified man of violating stay-at-home lockdown orders.
‘NO CUT, NO WORK’
Desperate to restart some major employment industries, New South Wales has allowed some in the worst-hit Sydney suburbs to resume construction work around the city, but they need to be vaccinated first.
“I didn’t want to get the vaccine… but I needed a vaccine or I didn’t have a job,” said Nick, a 31-year-old man who drives for an engineering company. He refused to give his last name.
Australia has fared far better than many other countries in the developed world during the pandemic so far, with just under 37,000 cases of Covid-19. The death toll rose to 944 on Wednesday after two people, including a man in his 30s, died in Sydney.
But with less than 25% of the country fully vaccinated, Australia is struggling to avoid the stop-start lockdowns that some believe could tip Australia’s economy, the 13th in the world according to the International Monetary Fund, in a second recession in as many years.
Federal and state governments have pledged to end lockdowns when 70% of the country’s nearly 26 million people are vaccinated.
australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Last month, the country’s economy would contract accordingly in the current quarter and a recession would depend on how long the lockdowns last.
Wednesday Matt Comyn, the general manager of Commonwealth of Australia Bank – the country’s largest lender – said it expects Australia to avoid a recession
“As Australia faces short-term challenges due to lockdowns, we expect growth to be simply pushed back six months, with the economy rebounding in late 2021 and experiencing strong growth in 2022,” he said. Comyn told analysts.
The restrictions have already shaken consumer confidence, which fell to a one-year low in August, data showed Wednesday.