Meghan says the British Royal Family have raised concerns about the color of her son’s skin

Couple, who moved to the United States a year ago, opened up about their experiences of the British monarchy in an interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and the wife of British Prince Harry have said that her son Archie’s skin will be dark before he is born and that such concerns explain why he was not awarded the title of prince.

Markle, whose mother is black and father is white, said she was naive before marrying the British royal family in 2018, but ended up having suicidal thoughts and considered self-harming after asking for help but not getting any.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to be given security,” Markle said in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey which aired Sunday night on CBS television in the US, where she and Harry now live.

“In those months that I was pregnant, around the same time, so we had the conversation in tandem: ‘You won’t get security, you won’t get a title’ and also concerns and conversations. on the color of his skin. maybe when he was born.

She declined to say who had expressed such concerns. When asked if she was silent or if she had been silenced, she replied, “This last one”.

The long-awaited interview comes amid an acrimonious row between Markle and Harry on one side and the British monarchy on the other.

Their detractors accuse them of wanting all the glamor of their positions without the dedication it takes or the scrutiny it brings.

For their supporters, their treatment shows how an outdated British institution has attacked a modern, biracial woman, with overtones of racism. This accusation is likely to gain momentum in light of Markle’s comments about his son.

There were also allegations of intimidation against Markle which were first published in The Times newspaper in preparation for the interview.

Buckingham Palace, which did not comment on the interview, said in an unprecedented move it would investigate the bullying allegations, adding it was “very concerned”.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for Markle said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been bullied herself.”

British Prince Harry and his wife, Markle, with their newborn baby, Archie, at Windsor Castle. Markle says questions have been raised about Archie’s skin color and that’s why he didn’t receive the title of prince [File: Dominic Lipinski/ AFP]

‘Turning’

Markle said people within the royal institution not only failed to protect it from malicious allegations, but lied to protect others.

“It wasn’t until we got married and everything really started to get worse that I realized that not only was I not protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect the other members.” family, ”Markle said.

“There is the family and then there are the people who run the institution, these are two separate things and it is important to be able to compartmentalize that because the Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.

Markle has denied a newspaper article that she made Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s wife, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her dealings with the media.

“It was a turning point,” said Markle. When asked if she made Middleton cry, Markle replied, “The reverse has happened.”

“A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, about the fact that the issue was okay about the bridesmaid dresses, and that made me cry. And that really hurt me, ”Markle said.

Markle told Winfrey that she had been naive before her marriage and was unsure of what she would get married into when she joined the British royal family.

“I will say I went there naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the Royal Family,” Markle said.