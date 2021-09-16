World
meghan: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose together for the first time on magazine cover – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince harry and Meghan Markle, recently made her debut as a couple on the cover of a magazine for the latest issue of Time.
According to E! News, the royal couple posed together for the latest issue of Time magazine as two of the 100 most influential people of 2021. The duo were honored for their humanitarian work by the magazine.
The cover taken by the photographer Dukovic bet, sees Meghan donning a sleek white ensemble with minimal makeup and her luscious locks opening as she poses with her husband Harry standing slightly behind her, hand on her shoulder, in their home in Montecito, Calif.
The Duke looks safe in a black long-sleeved shirt and matching pants.
In the magazine’s interior images as well, the couple looked stylish with Meghan wearing a dark green turtleneck top paired with black pants and Harry sporting a dark green suit without a tie.
The Duke and Duchess were previously awarded the title of Time’s Most Influential Person in 2018. However, this year they have been recognized for their humanitarian work, especially with their Archewell Foundation.
The couple launched the nonprofit in California in 2020 following their controversial royal exit from the British monarchy.
According to E! News, Archewell, whose name was inspired by their son Archie Harrison, now 2, worked with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four community relief centers.
“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for people they don’t know. They don’t just voice their opinion. . They are running towards the fight, ”said the founder of World Central Kitchen. and chef Jose Andres wrote in Time.
Other stars who were also on Time’s most influential people list included President Joe Biden, Dolly Parton, Kate Winslet, Scarlett johansson, Lil Nas X, Olympian Simone Biles, Jason Sudeikis and newly engaged pop star Britney Spears, whose father Jamie Spears recently filed a motion to step down as curator after 13 long years of legal battle. (ANI)
