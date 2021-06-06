World
Meghan and Harry welcome second child Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana – Times of India
SANTA BARBARA: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second baby has officially arrived: Meghan gave birth to a healthy daughter on Friday.
A spokesperson for Prince harry and Meghan said on Sunday the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughter weighed 7 lbs, 11 oz.
Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to the nickname of Her Majesty the Queen. His middle name is in honor of his grandmother and Harry’s mother. The baby is the eighth to the British throne.
No photos of the newborn or Sussex accompanied the announcement.
The birth comes after Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple described painful discussions about the color of their first child’s skin, the loss of royal protection and the intense pressures that led her to consider suicide.
Buckingham Palace said the couple’s allegations of racism were “concerning”. The royal family said the matter would be dealt with in private.
Winfrey and Harry on mental illness recently collaborated on the Apple TV + mental health series “The Me You Can’t See”.
Harry and the American actor Meghan markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later.
In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Montecito, an upscale neighborhood that recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.
Last year, Meghan revealed that she miscarried in July 2020, personally recounting the traumatic experience in hopes of helping others.
Months before the miscarriage, Harry said the royals cut him off financially in early 2020 after announcing his intention to step down from his roles. But he was able to keep his family safe with his mother’s money, princess diana, left over.
In the interview with Winfrey, Meghan said she was concerned that her son did not have a royal title as it meant he would not be protected. said that digesting everything during pregnancy was “very difficult”. More than the title of “prince”, she was most concerned with the safety and protection of her son.
Meghan said it was difficult for her to understand why the royals were concerned about the color of her son’s skin. She said it was difficult for her to “compartmentalize” these conversations.
Harry also said there were lasting impacts on Meghan’s treatment and her relationship with her family.
Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 due to what they described as British media intrusions and racist attitudes towards the Duchess.
