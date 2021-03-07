Meghan and Harry recount conversations with members of the royal family about their son’s complexion.
Oprah appeared genuinely shocked by the revelation: Meghan offering a secondhand account of conversations Harry had had with his family about the complexion of their then unborn first child.
During the two-hour prime-time interview with Oprah that aired Sunday on CBS, Meghan called them “concerns and conversations about her skin color.”
Harry had been involved in “several conversations” with “his family” on the subject, Meghan said.
“How dark is your baby going to be?” Oprah asked.
“Potentially,” Meghan said, “and what that would mean or look like.”
She declined to name anyone on the other side of the conversation: “I think it would be very damaging to them.”
“They were worried that if he was too dark, that would be a problem?” Oprah asked.
“I couldn’t explain why,” Meghan said, “but that – if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think it sounds pretty safe.”
Shortly after Harry entered the televised conversation, Oprah asked him what had been said.
“This conversation I’ll never share,” Harry said. “At the time, it was embarrassing. I was a little shocked.
“Can you tell us what the question was?” Oprah asked.
“No,” Harry said. “I’m not comfortable sharing this.”
He went on to say that the subject of the appearance of future children had been raised even before their marriage.
“There were some real obvious signs even before we got married that it was going to be really tough.”
In 2018, Meghan’s and Harry’s royal wedding with all attributes (more new ones, like a sermon by a Chicago-born black bishop) was heralded by many as a sign the royals were tiptoeing toward modernization.
Why, Oprah had asked Meghan, had the royal family expressed their reluctance to finally grant Archie, the grandson of the future sovereign, the title of “prince”?
“Do you think it’s because of his race?” Oprah asked.
Meghan’s response left no doubt about her assessment.
Elsewhere in the interview, Harry identified “missed opportunities for my family to show public support” for Meghan in the face of racist coverage. He mentioned an open letter, signed by 72 women in the British Parliament, condemning the “outdated colonial nuances” in Meghan’s journalistic coverage.
“Yet no one in my family has ever said anything in those three years,” he said. “And that – that hurts.” But I’m also keenly aware of my family’s position and their fear of the tabloids turning against them. “
