Meghan and Harry recount conversations with members of the royal family about their son’s complexion.

Oprah appeared genuinely shocked by the revelation: Meghan offering a secondhand account of conversations Harry had had with his family about the complexion of their then unborn first child.

During the two-hour prime-time interview with Oprah that aired Sunday on CBS, Meghan called them “concerns and conversations about her skin color.”

Harry had been involved in “several conversations” with “his family” on the subject, Meghan said.

“How dark is your baby going to be?” Oprah asked.

“Potentially,” Meghan said, “and what that would mean or look like.”

She declined to name anyone on the other side of the conversation: “I think it would be very damaging to them.”