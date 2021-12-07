Meeting the complex challenges of peace and security together: Grandi

The deadly mix has increased forced displacement and heightened hardship, while the climate emergency has fueled conflict in the Sahel, he said.

Stressing the importance of putting the climate emergency “at the forefront” of security Councilthe agenda, the top UNHCR The official noted that “the multilateral system has probably never been so important”, nor so prone to failure.

The many faces of failure

Recognizing the instability, insecurity, famine and natural disasters, Grandi added forced displacement, manipulation and irrational reactions to the list.

Among other things, failure forces humanitarians to work in complex and uncertain situations that increase humanitarian needs.

As an example, the head of UNHCR highlighted Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen and, above all, Afghanistan.

He drew attention to the fact that of the 39 million people living in Afghanistan, 23 million people face extreme levels of hungerwhile 3.5 million have been displaced by the conflict – 700,000 this year alone.

Politicization of humanitarian and refugee work is another form of failure, according to Grandi, who has warned that humanitarian efforts are crippled by conflicting political agendas.

UNOCHA / Fariba Housaini Displaced children in Kandahar province, Afghanistan.

Understanding Afghanistan

The High Commissioner shared his eyewitness testimony of how aid workers in Afghanistan are scaling up, noting that UNHCR continues to reach 60,000 internally displaced persons every week.

Corn humanitarian aid “cannot replicate the role of states”, save economies, or replace political solutions, he recalled.

While acknowledging the need for a delicate balance, Grandi expressed concern that slow progress is triggering an increase in the number of Afghans trying to leave the country.

And the deeper the implosion, the greater the flow. Edit

Meanwhile, more aid is imperative for urgent winter needs; stem large outflows; and stepped up support for its neighbors, notably Iran and Pakistan.

Syrian complexes

At the same time, the UN official noted that the conflict, lack of resources and the slow collapse of Lebanon have worsened the humanitarian situation in Syria.

I told the #Security Council today saving lives cannot wait for political solutions – but unless conflicts are resolved (with more unity and determination) millions of people will continue to be exposed to uncertainty and fear, and forced displacement will increase. pic.twitter.com/tdgS6p0xfZ – Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) December 7, 2021

During his visit in October, Grandi recalled the increasing queues for bread and fuel and the lack of services and livelihoods, especially outside the capital Damascus.

And amid political complexities, slow progress in the search for solutions increasingly condemns millions of people to unnecessary hardship.

If reconstruction is to wait for a political agreement, he stressed that humanitarian aid must cover basic needs.

For Syrians to return to their country, government cooperation is needed to overcome legal and security obstacles as well as donor support to the country and its neighbors, including Lebanon.

Ethiopia crisis

An inability to make peace speeds up humanitarian work in situations of active conflict or crisis while increasing expectations about what can be delivered – even as options diminish on what can realistically be done.

Mr. Grandi noted that Ethiopia is today the most significant example.

For 13 months, UNHCR has worked to deliver aid to people in Tigray, Afar, Amhara and other hot spots, as fighters focused on military solutions create some of the “worst possible humanitarian conditions ”in which to operate.

Meanwhile, failed political mediations have left 20 million people in need, and four million humanitarian displaced people, struggling to reach people with erratic, inadequate and dangerous access, are unfairly accused of taking sides, he said. he declares.

Unite for solutions

Although forced displacement continues to be driven primarily by conflict and crisis, the High Commissioner said he understands the complexity of finding political solutions to the challenges of delivering humanitarian aid.

However, responding has become costly, he said, noting that next year humanitarian needs will exceed $ 41 billion.

As UNHCR multiplies channels of support through the Global Compact on Refugees, promises made to Global Refugee Forum and the growing involvement of new partners, Grandi told the Council he had previously asked donors to contribute nearly $ 9 billion to its work.

“Failure to find solutions … will contribute to … less manageable human mobility, a challenge that is evident in many countries,” he said.