Meeting at sea between Russia and Ukraine highlights nervous nerves in region

KYIV, Ukraine – It’s a sign of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine that for a few hours this week, a half-century meandering Ukrainian warship looked like it could trigger a worrying military escalation.

The ship, according to Ukrainian officials, was unarmed and took part in a simple training exercise on Thursday in a small but strategic waterway bordered by Ukraine to the west and Russia to the east. This seemed to be above all an example of the decay of the Ukrainian navy, although it is possible that Ukraine, too, tried to push back the borders and provoke Russia.

Either way, Russian security services and state media quickly took over the encounter, portraying it as an imminent threat.

Russia’s domestic spy service, the FSB, announced late in the evening that it had intercepted the vessel for failing to follow orders. This sparked off the Kremlin propagandists, who played the stunt as a prelude to war. RT, a Russian government television channel, has started broadcasting live on YouTube under the headline “UKRAINIAN PROVOCATION”, with a military analyst suggesting the ship should be blown out of the water.