Meeting at sea between Russia and Ukraine highlights nervous nerves in region
KYIV, Ukraine – It’s a sign of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine that for a few hours this week, a half-century meandering Ukrainian warship looked like it could trigger a worrying military escalation.
The ship, according to Ukrainian officials, was unarmed and took part in a simple training exercise on Thursday in a small but strategic waterway bordered by Ukraine to the west and Russia to the east. This seemed to be above all an example of the decay of the Ukrainian navy, although it is possible that Ukraine, too, tried to push back the borders and provoke Russia.
Either way, Russian security services and state media quickly took over the encounter, portraying it as an imminent threat.
Russia’s domestic spy service, the FSB, announced late in the evening that it had intercepted the vessel for failing to follow orders. This sparked off the Kremlin propagandists, who played the stunt as a prelude to war. RT, a Russian government television channel, has started broadcasting live on YouTube under the headline “UKRAINIAN PROVOCATION”, with a military analyst suggesting the ship should be blown out of the water.
“This is the provocation that everyone has been waiting for,” wrote Andrei Medvedev, an RT contributor.
In the end, this was not the case, as the ship returned to port without incident.
A large ship may not yet be enough to provoke a real Russian assault. But with Moscow having amassed nearly 100,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders, along with tanks, fighters and ballistic missiles, people on all sides of the conflict are nervous.
The brief push not only highlights the dangers inherent in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists, but also suggests that the situation remains volatile even after a video call this week between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin aimed at lowering tensions.
Mr Putin’s rhetoric on Ukraine has become increasingly disturbing. And Ukrainian troops are deployed along a 250-mile barricade of trenches and fortifications that regularly erupt under machine gun and artillery fire as they clash with separatists in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.
Much depends on diplomatic efforts in the coming days and weeks, experts said.
“I think it’s obviously tense, but it’s not like we’re ready to roll,” said Eugene Rumer, Russia and Eurasia program director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Mr Rumer raised the possibility that once Russia makes the decision to invade, it could use a minor incident as justification.
“If Putin realizes that this conversation with Biden is getting nowhere, that he’s not getting what he wants, that it’s hopeless, then I can imagine that a drone incident or a shell that someone throwing could provide the pretext to pull the trigger. ”he said.
Indeed, the FSB’s decision to intercept a seemingly harmless ship, combined with the furious backlash from Kremlin propagandists, has pissed off Ukrainian and Western officials, who fear it may serve as a model for how the Kremlin might use. an excuse invented to invade.
Ukrainian observers said they found the timing of the FSB’s announcement suspicious. It came out around the time the government released details of a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Biden.
In a Twitter statement, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev delivered an unusually sharp response, saying the Ukrainian ship had done nothing illegal and accusing the Russian government of intentionally igniting controversy.
“Russia’s false claims are part of its ongoing campaign to distract from its latest aggressive and provocative move,” the embassy wrote.
The ship – named Donbas, after the heart of breakaway territory – was intercepted in the Sea of Azov near the Kerch Strait, a narrow passage near Russian-occupied Crimea about which Ukraine and Russia clashed several times. In 2018, Russian forces opened fire on several Ukrainian navy ships and arrested a number of sailors, whom they accused of having lost their way in territorial waters that the Kremlin claimed as its own after the annexation of Crimea.
The FSB said the Donbass refused to obey orders to turn off a road leading to the Kerch Strait. “These actions represent a threat to the safety of navigation,” said its press release.
Understanding the escalating tensions over Ukraine
According to Ukrainian officials, the ship never approached within 18 nautical miles of the disputed waterway.
Ukrainian and Western officials say Russian authorities, including Mr Putin himself, appear to be predicting their justifications for an invasion. This month, Antony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, warned that Russia had “stepped up disinformation to portray Ukraine as the aggressor to justify planned military action.”
These efforts appeared to continue even after the video call between Mr. Putin and Mr. Biden.
In defiance of any evidence to the contrary, Mr. Putin accused the Ukrainian authorities on Thursday of having committed “genocide” against the inhabitants of Donbass. Although civilians in separatist territories live under the protection of Russian-backed military forces, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and one of the Kremlin’s leading propagandists, immediately amplified the claims, suggesting that she hoped the Russia would come to the rescue of the inhabitants. .
“Mother Russia has more than once saved millions of people from different forms of genocide,” she wrote on Telegram.
“I don’t know if he had that in mind,” she said of Mr Putin, “but I certainly hope he did.”
The belligerent statements come against a backdrop of continued violence along the so-called line of control separating Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists. Two Ukrainian servicemen were injured in attacks on frontline positions on Thursday, the country’s military press service reported.
Meanwhile, the build-up of Russian troops at the border shows no sign of abating. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that tank divisions in the Western Military District have been practicing withdrawing anti-tank rockets similar to the Javelins supplied by the United States and now being deployed by Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country. The exercises took place at training grounds in the Voronezh region, less than 200 miles from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Valery V. Gerasimov, the Russian chief of staff, warned Thursday in remarks to military attaches that escalating tensions in the region could force Russia to respond. In his statement, he specifically mentioned Russia’s opposition to the Javelins, which Ukrainian forces have not yet used on the battlefield, as well as the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, which have been used to attack the positions of the separatists.
“Any provocation by the Ukrainian authorities to solve the problems of Donbass by using force will be repressed,” he declared.