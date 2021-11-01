Mediation efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan underway, UN envoy reports

Speaking from the capital, Khartoum, Perthes said the situation on the ground was “stable but very tense” following the takeover.

I just met @SoudanPMHamdok at his residence where he is doing well but under house arrest. We discussed the mediation options and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders. – Volker Perthes (@volkerperthes) October 31, 2021

On Monday, the Sudanese army dissolved the power-sharing transitional government and detained civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet.

The UN was quick to condemn the coup and the arrests, and to call for the restoration of constitutional order.

“Many interlocutors with whom we speak in Khartoum, but also at the international and regional level, express a strong desire that we move forward quickly to get out of the crisis and return to the stages of normality, to the stages of political transition, as we ‘consulted before October 25, on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration,’ said Mr Perthes.

The Prime Minister “not free”

The UN envoy has met on several occasions with Prime Minister Hamdok, who is no longer detained but under house arrest. Although physically fine, “he is not free,” said Perthes.

The coup came as Sudan moved forward on the path to democracy following the ouster of longtime President President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Deadly protests

On Saturday, dozens of citizens took to the streets in nationwide mass protests against the coup, billed as the “march of millions,” although the exact numbers are unknown.

Several protesters were reportedly killed and Mr Perthes deplored the loss of life, as well as the use of tear gas and other measures.

Meanwhile, multiple negotiations are underway in the capital to resolve the crisis.

Broad engagement

“There are a lot of shuttles between the general command in the Prime Minister’s residence and other places where other officials are,” he said.

Mr. Perthes listed some participants, including the Forces for Freedom and Change, the main opposition coalition, and armed groups in the volatile Darfur region who signed a landmark peace deal with the transitional authorities in October. 2020.

The UN continues its role of good offices in Sudan and supports some of the talks.

“Essentially, we engage with all Sudanese across a very broad political spectrum,” said Perthes, who is also head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

“This political spectrum is broader than that which was represented in the transition mechanism. And, of course, that includes people who might not necessarily want us to mediate, or who are not in favor of re-establishing the civil-military partnership. ”

Hopes for resolution

The UN also engages with the African Union (AU) and other regional and international organizations.

Mr Perthes said he was in contact with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, as well as South Sudan and other African states, and naitons outside the region, including members of the the UN. security Council.

He expressed hope that the “contours of a package” will emerge in the coming days.

When asked which countries could exert pressure on the situation, he replied that the United States, Egypt, South Sudan and “wider regional neighbors” could play a role.