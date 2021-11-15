World
McDonald’s: McDonald’s sparks controversy in Brazil over unisex toilets – Times of India
RIO DE JANEIRO: ONE Mcdonalds restaurant in Brazil was ordered Sunday to comply with health regulations by installing separate toilets for men and women after it sparked controversy with its unisex bathroom.
Scandal erupted over a viral video shot from inside the unisex toilet of a McDonald’s restaurant in Bauru, São Paulo State.
In the video, a woman who appears to have shot the clip can be heard complaining, “This is absurd! Children use these toilets. It’s communism in our town of Bauru, it’s shameful!
The video caused such a storm that health officials visited the restaurant and “found that the municipality’s sanitary rules had not been followed,” Bauru mayor Suellen Roim said on Twitter.
According to local law, toilets must be “separate and identified, one for each sex”.
McDonald’s had two weeks to comply with the regulations or face a fine or the restaurant closure.
The company said in a statement that it was trying to create zones of “inclusion and respect” so that “everyone feels welcome to use” the bathrooms.
The fast food chain said it was working with authorities to “meet certain standards.”
But the issue has aroused the wrath of conservatives in a country where gender issues have become a hot topic since the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro – often accused of sexism and homophobia – took power three years ago.
