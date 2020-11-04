World

McConnell says votes will take time to count – Times of India

WASHINGTON: Senate majority leader Mitch mcconnell discount the president Donald trumpof early claim that he had already won the election, saying it will take some time for states to do the vote count. the Kentucky The Republican and Trump ally said on Wednesday that “pretending you won the election is different from finishing the tally.”
McConnell also says he’s not troubled by Trump’s vows to challenge the vote count in key states, told reporters Louisville that “you shouldn’t be shocked that both sides have lawyers out there.”
He added that “the courts will settle disputes. This is how we operate in this country.”
Early Wednesday, Trump said: “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won it.” But the outcome is still unclear in the key states Trump would need if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

