Mayor Bill de Blasio rejects any new indoor mask mandate amid an increase in cases in New York City.
Although the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday he would not issue an executive order requiring the use of masks indoors, instead doubling vaccination as the best line of defense.
At a press conference, Mr de Blasio announced that the average rate of positive tests over the past seven days had risen to 1.69%. That number has steadily increased in recent weeks as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the city, but remains well below the 6% positivity rate recorded by the city at the end of March, just before the second. wave does not begin to recede. Hospitalizations and deaths remained low.
Dr Dave A. Chokshi, city health commissioner, said the Delta variant appeared to be responsible for the increase and now accounted for 69% of cases sequenced by the city.
Over the weekend, Mark Levine, chairman of the New York City Council health committee, called for the renewal of a large mandate for indoor masks. The city has abandoned the mask rule, except in public transport, in hospitals and schools, and in gathering places like homeless shelters.
But the mayor categorically rejected the idea on Monday, stressing instead the importance of vaccinating all New Yorkers. “No. The simple answer is no,” Mr. de Blasio said.
“Masks have value, without a doubt,” he added. “But the masks don’t get to the root of the problem. Vaccination is.
Mr de Blasio said the city will step up efforts to reach the unvaccinated and that he anticipates an increase in the number of children over 12 who are vaccinated before school resumes in the fall.
Vaccination rates across the city are uneven, and the city’s vaccination campaign has slowed considerably in recent months. About 42 percent of adults in New York still need to be vaccinated, according to the city’s health department.
As of Monday, 4.8 million New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4.4 million had been fully immunized.