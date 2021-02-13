World
Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, injuring dozens – Times of India
KABUL / HÉRAT: A massive fire engulfed a customs post in Afghanistan the Saturday after fuel trucks caught fire, injuring at least 60 people and prompting authorities across the Iranian border to send in fire trucks and ambulances, officials said.
Dozens of local residents battled to control the blaze in the Islam border town of Qala, which, according to initial reports, began after a gas tanker exploded. Officials later said the cause was not immediately clear.
Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were urgently called upon to contain the blaze, which damaged electrical infrastructure, leaving a large part of the capital of Herat without electricity.
Thick plumes of black smoke and flames rose high in the air around the stage, television footage showed.
Rescuers and Afghan security forces have moved hundreds of fuel and gas tankers from the area, while the international Resolute Support mission has been contacted to ask for air assistance to fight the fires, Qatali said.
A Western official monitoring the situation told Reuters that at least 60 people have been injured so far. Afghan officials have estimated the number of casualties to be lower, but that number may increase.
Across the Iranian border, regional emergency manager Mohsen Nejat told state television that Iran had sent 21 ambulances and 20 fire trucks to the scene.
More than 300 vehicles carrying gas, diesel and gasoline exploded, Hossein Akhundzadeh, an Iranian regional trade official, told Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.
“It is not known whether the drivers were able to escape or not. The blaze has not yet been brought under control and the exact information is not available,” he said.
Wahid Tawhidi, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan electricity distribution company Breshna Sherkat, said 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity imported from Iran into Herat province had been disconnected because two pylons had burned down.
He said 60% of Herat, one of the largest provinces in Afghanistan, was without electricity.
Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters the fire caused millions of dollars in damage.
“Preliminary inquiries show that more than $ 50 million in damage has been caused by the fire so far,” he said.
Seventeen injured have been taken to hospital and the number of injured may rise, said Mohammed Raffia Shiraz, spokesperson for the Herat health department.
