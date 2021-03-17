Massachusetts joins a growing number of states rapidly expanding vaccine eligibility, some exceeding Biden’s May 1 deadline.

Not so long ago, Covid-19 vaccines were only available to the most vulnerable Americans and some essential workers. This changes rapidly as vaccine production and distribution and more states are starting to respond to a call from President Biden to expand access to all adults by May.

States are also struggling to stay ahead of the growing number of virus variants, some of which are more contagious and maybe even more deadly.

At least four states – Maine, Virginia, North Carolina and Wisconsin – and Washington, DC, have said they will expand eligibility to their general population by May 1. the deadline set by Mr. Biden Last week. Other states – including Colorado, Connecticut, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana and Utah – hope to do so this month or next.

In Mississippi and Alaska, anyone 16 years of age or older is eligible, and Arizona and Michigan have made the vaccines available to all adults in some counties.