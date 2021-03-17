Massachusetts joins a growing number of states rapidly expanding vaccine eligibility, some exceeding Biden’s May 1 deadline.
Not so long ago, Covid-19 vaccines were only available to the most vulnerable Americans and some essential workers. This changes rapidly as vaccine production and distribution and more states are starting to respond to a call from President Biden to expand access to all adults by May.
States are also struggling to stay ahead of the growing number of virus variants, some of which are more contagious and maybe even more deadly.
At least four states – Maine, Virginia, North Carolina and Wisconsin – and Washington, DC, have said they will expand eligibility to their general population by May 1. the deadline set by Mr. Biden Last week. Other states – including Colorado, Connecticut, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana and Utah – hope to do so this month or next.
In Mississippi and Alaska, anyone 16 years of age or older is eligible, and Arizona and Michigan have made the vaccines available to all adults in some counties.
Mr Biden said last week he was ordering the federal government to obtain an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With three vaccines currently in use, Mr. Biden said the United States will have obtained enough doses by the end of May to make the vaccines available to all adults.
Several states have already been expanding eligibility for vaccinations. In Ohio, vaccines will be open to anyone 40 years of age and over starting Friday, and to more residents with certain medical conditions. Indiana extended access to persons 45 years of age and over, effective immediately.
In Massachusetts, residents aged 60 and over, as well as people who work in small spaces and those whose jobs require regular public interaction, will be eligible for a vaccine on March 22, the state said on Wednesday. Residents 55 and over with certain medical conditions will be eligible on April 5, and all other people 16 and over will be eligible on April 19.
Coloradans aged 50 and over will be eligible for a Friday shot, as well as anyone 16 and over with certain medical conditions. Wisconsin said on Tuesday that residents 16 and older with certain medical conditions would be eligible a week earlier than initially predicted.
On Monday, Texans 50 and over and Georgians over 55 became eligible for vaccines. And in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper said on Wednesday people with health conditions that put them at a higher risk of serious illnesses, such as those with heart disease or diabetes, were now eligible, as were people who live in certain collective settings.
In New York state, residents 60 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine, and more frontline workers became eligible on Wednesday, including government workers, construction service workers and clerks. non-profit groups.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has yet to announce how and when the state will extend eligibility to all adults. Mr Cuomo, 63, received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a Harlem church on Wednesday, which he touted as an effort. to increase vaccination rates in black communities across the state.
Since the start of vaccinations in December, the federal government delivered nearly 143 million doses of the vaccine in states and territories, and more than 77 percent have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country is on average about 2.4 million shots per day, compared to well under a million a day in January.
As of Tuesday, 65% of the country’s elderly population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data, with 37 percent fully vaccinated.