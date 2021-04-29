Mass vaccination, the escape route of Covid-19 in India, poses a major challenge

NEW DELHI – India is the world’s largest producer of vaccines, but over the past week it has also been the world leader in Covid-19-related deaths, and it is not at all clear that the country can get vaccinated out of the crisis.

The answer to this question is one of urgent interest in India, where a second wave of infection has left a picture of death and despair, but it can also have great implications for other countries battling the disease. pandemic.

India is a critical supplier in the global effort to vaccinate people against the coronavirus, and its struggles to deploy enough vaccine for its 1.4 billion people are being closely watched overseas.

In Africa, in particular, the effects of the Indian crisis are already being felt.

Mainland health officials who relied on vaccine shipments from India learned just weeks ago that they might not arrive on time. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspended exports of almost all of the 2.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced daily by its main vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India.