Mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in Beijing

China wants to vaccinate millions of people before the Lunar New Year which falls in mid-February.

Thousands of people line up in Beijing to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, as China steps up a mass vaccination campaign ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls in February and is the busiest travel season in the world. country.

Tens of thousands of people in cities from Beijing to Shanghai and Shenzhen have received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine since the campaign launched earlier this month, according to state media.

Vaccinations are also underway in provinces such as Shandong and Shanxi as China tries to get 50 million people vaccinated before the Lunar New Year in the middle of next month.

On Dec. 31, health authorities granted conditional approval to a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, which the company said had an efficacy rate of 79.34% in phase III trials. The vaccine requires two doses.

A reporter for the AFP news agency saw people being transported by bus to a temporary vaccination center in a central park, after being asked to fill out electronic forms about their health and allergies at an outside portal.

Some wore two layers of surgical masks.

People wait to receive COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines at a temporary center in Beijing, as China rushes to vaccinate millions before the Lunar New Year [Stringer CNS via AFP]

A man surnamed Gu, a restaurant worker in his thirties, told the news agency that his employer had booked him an appointment for a vaccine at the center and that he wanted the vaccine “for the sake of peace. mind”.

“I believe that all the side effects will be controllable,” he said.

China wants to vaccinate millions of citizens before the Lunar New Year in mid-February, when people traditionally return to their hometowns. As part of an emergency use program, which began last July, authorities say 4.5 million people – mostly frontline health workers and government agents at the abroad – have already been vaccinated with one of the three experimental vaccines.

Production increased

Sinopharm and more than a dozen other vaccine makers have stepped up production to meet surging demand, state newspaper China Daily reported on Tuesday.

The state-owned pharmaceutical company has built three new factories to manufacture the doses, as well as new facilities to fill the vials and package the product, he said. Annual production capacity is expected to reach one billion doses by the end of the year, compared to 120 million currently.

“The goal is to bring qualified doses to everyone who needs the vaccine at a faster rate,” said Yang Xiaoming, chairman of the China National Biotech Group, a unit of Sinopharm, as quoted by the China Daily.

Footage from public broadcaster CCTV showed queues outside local hospitals and community health centers as people waited to read consent forms and take their temperatures before receiving the shot.

People wait to board shuttles to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Beijing [Greg Baker/AFP]

Health officials said last week that the elderly and those with underlying illnesses will be on the front line for inoculations, after announcing conditional regulatory approval for the Sinopharm vaccine.

They stressed the safety of the product, urging people to accept the vaccine and help China achieve herd immunity to the virus.

The first cases of COVID-19 – then considered a new “mysterious” form of pneumonia – emerged in the city of Wuhan, in central China, at the end of 2019. The government has cordoned off the city and its provinces surrounding areas as the Lunar New Year began. The four-month lockdown effectively ended the outbreak within China’s borders, while local lockdowns and mass testing helped keep subsequent outbreaks at bay.

China reported 33 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 17 of which were transmitted locally.