Mass pro-Navalny protests planned as Putin addresses Russia – Times of India
MOSCOW: Vladimir Poutine delivers state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday as Russia faces crisis in relations with the West and faces calls for mass protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The longtime Russian leader’s annual address to lawmakers and regional governors sets the political agenda and last year Putin presented a plan that ultimately gave him the power to stay in power until 2036.
This year’s speech comes with Moscow locked in diplomatic disputes with the United States and Europe over a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders and a series of spy scandals.
With parliamentary elections slated for September, Putin will look to bolster his public support and likely remain a challenge to the West, while announcing a series of measures to boost the pandemic-stricken Russian economy.
But the speech threatens to be overshadowed by nationwide protests called by supporters of Navalny, who fear the life of Putin’s best-known critic may be in grave danger.
Navalny’s team called for protests from 7:00 p.m. (04:00 GMT) in cities across Russia to support the anti-corruption activist, who went on a hunger strike three weeks ago to protest his lack of medical treatment in prison.
Police have issued warnings against participating in Wednesday’s rallies, claiming they were illegal gatherings. They arrested thousands of people during anti-government protests earlier this year.
– Fears for Navalny’s life – Navalny was arrested after returning to Russia in January after months of recovery in Germany from a near-fatal poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin – a charge the leaders categorically reject.
He was sentenced to two and a half years on old fraud charges that his supporters say are politically motivated and is serving time in a penal colony about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow.
His team announced over the weekend that the protests coincided with Putin’s speech, after his doctors said Navalny suffered from various ailments in prison and could die at “any minute.”
the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia for the poisoning of Navalny and on Monday threatened Moscow with new sanctions in the event of his death.
Putin is unlikely to mention the Navalny affair – he refuses to say the name of his main critic and the Kremlin continues to dismiss him as an ordinary prisoner.
But it is almost certain to mention other sources of contention with the West, notably over Ukraine.
An accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine – where KievThe armed forces have been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014 – triggered widespread alarm and warnings from NATO.
Ties with the West have also been hit by a series of spy scandals.
A number of European countries have accused Moscow of increasingly aggressive spy tactics and expelled Russian diplomats.
– Biden summit offer – Washington last week announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation White House said is the Kremlin’s US election interference, a massive cyberattack and other hostile activities. Russia has pledged to respond in kind.
As tensions peaked last week, the US president Joe biden spoke with Putin by phone, urging him to organize a summit in a third country. The Kremlin said it was considering the offer.
During his speech last year, Putin introduced a series of constitutional reforms that were ultimately approved by referendum and reset presidential terms so that he could run twice more after his current term ended. six years.
He said this year’s speech will focus on efforts to revive the Russian economy after the coronavirus pandemic and reverse the downward trend in Russians’ purchasing power.
“We need maximum results in terms of economic development, support for businesses and support for citizens,” the Kremlin said, quoting Putin, at a meeting on the writing of his speech.
Concrete economic improvements will be crucial for Putin as the September elections approach.
While the president himself remains very popular, his United Russia Party is seen as stagnant and corrupt. A poll carried out last month by the Levada Center predicted that he would only win 21% of the vote.
