Mass deportations of Haitian migrants from Texas continue

The United States forcibly deported hundreds of mostly Haitian migrants from the Texas-Mexico border and considering deporting about 12,000 more over the next week.

On Sunday, more than 320 migrants who were living in a camp – under a bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico – arrived in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, on three flights.

US officials said the flights included some of the 3,300 migrants displaced from under the bridge since Friday, and the government aims to “swiftly” treat another 12,662 living in the camp over the next seven days.

Authorities allowed some to seek asylum, but quickly deported others under a controversial public health rule. Haitian authorities said six more flights were expected Tuesday.

“I left Haiti to go in search of a better future,” Stéphanie, who refused to give her last name, told Reuters news agency after explaining in detail how she was taken. from under the bridge by American agents in a detention center before being boarded on a flight to Haiti.

Many migrants gathered under the bridge fled in the wake of the 2010 earthquake that devastated the Caribbean nation, often heading first to Chile or Brazil.

They started moving north in 2016 and 2017, as jobs in South America were scarce after the Rio Olympics.

Stéphanie described Haiti’s economy as incapable of offering opportunities to dozens of young people like her. “If jobs could be created, we would never have exposed ourselves to this misery in other countries,” she said.

A 28-year-old woman, who identified herself only as Jeanne, told AFP news agency that she, her husband and their three-year-old son spent two months and $ 9,000 traveling through the South and Central America and Mexico en route to the US.

“It’s an inexplicable thing. No one can really explain the horror, ”Jeanne said of the trip. “If I had known what I was going to experience, I would never have made the trip. “

She added that she would now move to a gang-controlled neighborhood on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince with her in-laws, along with the recent assassination by Haitian President Jovenel Moise stressing how precarious security in the country remains.

“Imagine, some guys were able to walk into the president’s house and kill him in his room,” she said. “What about me? I can’t be comfortable.

Mass expulsion

Camp clean-up appears to represent one of the largest-scale migrant deportations in decades, with US using coronavirus health ordinance known as the title 42 immediately expel those who have gathered under the bridge without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum.

The order was introduced in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump, but has been used regularly by President Joe Biden’s administration. Unlike Trump, the Biden administration exempted unaccompanied minors from the rule.

The only obvious parallel for such a mass deportation without the possibility of seeking asylum was in 1992 when the coast guard intercepted Haitian refugees at sea, said Yael Schacher, senior United States lawyer at Refugees International, whose studies of doctoral studies focused on the history of American asylum law. The Associated Press news agency.

On Sunday, Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sought to allay fears that the evictions would further exacerbate the ongoing economic and criminal crises in Haiti, telling reporters that the Haitian government “has given us communicated fairly clearly its capacity to receive flights ”.

“We have no choice at this stage but to increase repatriation flights,” Mayorkas said, adding that they would take the migrants either to Haiti or “possibly to other countries”. He did not specify which ones.

While Mexico has agreed to accept migrants deported from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, it does not accept deported Haitians.

On Sunday, Mexico announced that it will also begin deporting Haitians to their countries of origin from towns near the US border and also along its border with Guatemala, where there is a large group of Haitian migrants.

A day earlier, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that “arrangements have already been made” to receive those who were dismissed. This promise offered little comfort to migrants returning to Haiti.

Mondesir Sirilien said he spent around $ 15,000 to leave Haiti, going first to Brazil before heading to the US border.

“I could have invested that money here, I could have built a great business. It’s not like we don’t know how to do things, ”he said from Port-au-Prince.

“But we are not respected, we are humiliated, and now we have no one to defend us,” Sirilien said.