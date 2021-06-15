World
Masks removed, mortars in place: Wuhan dumps Covid for mass graduation – Times of India
BEIJING: A huge red banner welcomed nearly 9,000 students in Wuhan for a massive graduation ceremony more than a year after the city was battered by the world’s first Covid-19 outbreak.
The students in navy robes and mortar sat in crowded rows, without social distancing or face masks, under the sign that read: “Welcome to our 2020 graduates. We wish you all a great future.”
The Covid-19 first appeared at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, capital of central China Hubei Province, sending the city of 11 million people into one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.
The restrictions were not relaxed until April, when the city began to reopen after 76 days of closure, although schools remained closed longer.
The city held limited graduation ceremonies last year, with Wuhan University organizing a mostly online event in June of last year, with students and teachers attending all masked
More than 2,200 students at Sunday’s ceremony were graduates who were unable to attend their graduation ceremony last year due to strict virus restrictions.
China has since largely contained the outbreak while maintaining high precautions, including strict border controls, quarantines, mandatory online “health codes” and various restrictions on domestic travel.
There were 20 new cases on Tuesday, including 18 imported from overseas and two in a local outbreak in the south Guangdong Province.
There have been 4,636 officially reported deaths, the majority in Wuhan.
Quoting a line of ancient Chinese poetry, the banner offered students advice for the future: “The ocean is limitless for jumping fish.
