Maskless and sweaty: clubbing returns to Britain for a weekend

On April 29, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that he hope to remove most restrictions in the country on June 30, but nightclubs would remain closed.

Many DJs have said they want the clubs to reopen as soon as possible, and not just for their work. Clubbing wasn’t all about the music, said The great Stamper, a DJ better known as Blessed Madonna, after performing a set at the Liverpool event. “We come to raves to dance, drink, fall in love, meet our friends,” she says. Nightclubs create communities, she added, “and having this outage is terrible.”

“It’s not just a party,” she added. “It’s never just a party.”

In Liverpool, this sense of community was evident at 7:30 p.m. when Yousef Zahar, DJ and co-owner of Circus, the organizer of the event, took the stage. For his first track he put on a moving house tune called “When we were freeWhich he did last year in the midst of Britain’s third lockout.

It seemed like an odd choice for an event celebrating the return of clubbing, but as it wrapped up he started playing a sample of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Speech I have a dream ”. “Free at last, finally free; Thank you Almighty God, we are finally free, ”said Dr King, his voice echoing through the warehouse.

Then, as the green lights flashed above the crowd, Zahar let Ultra Naté down.Release, ”A dance hit from the 90s. As soon as it reached its euphoric chorus -“ You’re free, to do whatever you want ”- confetti cannons exploded, pulverizing paper all over the crowd and ravers. started to sing. For the rest of the night, they would follow the song’s advice.