Maryam Nawaz: Pakistani anti-transplant organization reopens money laundering case against Maryam Nawaz | World News – Times of India
LAHORE: PakistanWednesday’s anti-graft body reopened a money laundering investigation against the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Maryam nawaz and summoned her on March 26.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Maryam, 47, of committing money laundering through investments of varying and large amounts, being the main shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills. He said she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period from 1992 to 1993, when her father was prime minister.
Maryam was sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2018 in connection with the case over the ownership of the Sharif family’s upscale apartments at Avenfield House, London. The sentence was, however, suspended by the High Court in Islamabad.
In a notice to Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President released here on Wednesday, NAB asked her to provide the details of transactions for 70 million Pakistani rupees from the Sharif family’s Chaudhry Sugar Mills bank account to her personal bank account.
Maryam is also accused of having transferred to her name more than 11,000 shares of Chaudhry sugar mills from three foreign countries – Saeed Saif Bin Jabar Al-Suwaidi (UAE national), Sheikh Zaka Uddin (UK national) and the Saudi national Hani Ahmad Jamjoom.
The NAB further stated that Maryam is the primary beneficiary in this case.
The Chaudhry Sugar Mills file available from Pakistan’s Securities and Exchange Commission reveals that its 9.4 million shares were issued in the name of Saif Bin Jabr Al Suwaidi, chairman of the Bin Jabr group of the United Arab Emirates. Suwaidi had emerged as the majority shareholder in sugar factories from 1999 to 2008, valued at 310 million rupees in October 1999.
“Later, in May 2008, the aforementioned shares were transferred to Maryam Nawaz (accused) without any payment. CSM management claimed that Suwaidi had sent an amount of $ 6 million to his bank account in Lahore for the purchase of 9.4 million shares, ”he said.
The NAB ordered Maryam to appear before a combined investigative team from the office to her Lahore office on March 26, along with relevant files and evidence.
“Failure to comply with this notice may result in consequences under section 2 of the National Liability Ordinance 1999,” the NAB said.
Previously, the NAB had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court requesting the cancellation of the post-arrest bond granted to him in this case in November 2019. The LHC sent him a notice by April 7 asking for a response.
In a statement, the NAB said Maryam was trying to “influence” the corruption and money laundering investigation against the Sharif family through her “seditious” statements. In response to her frontal attack, the NAB said, “Maryam Nawaz has tried to create an environment of chaos in the country whenever she is summoned to the office anyway. She also continues to publish seditious statements against the NAB, justice and law enforcement. And its main objective is to influence and create obstacles in the investigation of corruption and money laundering against the Sharif family. In addition, she also tries to create a public order situation in the country. ”
Maryam had questioned the competence of the NAB to judge his political statements, demanding the registration of a complaint against him for having transgressed his mandate.
In the case of money laundering and corruption beyond means, the Sharif family is accused of defrauding 7 billion Pakistani rupees.
The NAB had also summoned Sharif in this case but he has been in London since November 2019 due to his medical treatment.
In November 2019, Sharif left for London after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week leave to travel abroad for treatment.
He had pledged at the Lahore High Court to return to Pakistan invoking his case to face the justice and justice process within four weeks or as soon as doctors declared him to be in good health and fit to travel. .
Sharif, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was advised by the PTI government panel of doctors to travel abroad for treatment. He had been diagnosed with coronary heart disease.
In London, he underwent a comprehensive cardiovascular evaluation and investigations at the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital.
Five corruption cases have been launched by the Prime Minister’s government Imran Khan previously against the 71-year-old PML-N Supreme since his removal from office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case.
