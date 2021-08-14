Marine Vanguard lands in Kabul as US ramps up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) – The first forces of a battalion of Marines arrived in Kabul at the weekend to stand guard as the United States accelerates evacuation flights of some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, stimulated by a lightning offensive of the Taliban which isolates more and more the Afghan capital.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “elements” of one battalion were now in Kabul, the vanguard of three naval and army battalions that the United States was sending to the city. by the end of the weekend to help more Americans and their Afghan colleagues get out quickly.

The Taliban, emboldened by the imminent end of the US combat mission in the country, took four other provincial capitals on Friday, raising fears that they would soon move to the capital, which is home to millions of Afghans. “Obviously, from their actions, it appears they are trying to isolate Kabul,” Kirby noted at a Pentagon briefing.

The Pentagon has also moved 4,500 to 5,000 additional troops to bases in the Gulf countries of Qatar and Kuwait, including 1,000 in Qatar to speed up visa processing for Afghan translators and others who fear reprisals from Taliban for their past work with Americans, and members of their families.

The remainder – 3,500 to 4,000 soldiers from a combat brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division – were bound for Kuwait. Kirby said the combat troops would be a standby reserve force “in case we need more” than the 3,000 heading to Kabul.

The temporary build-up of troops for US evacuations highlights the breathtaking pace of the Taliban’s takeover of much of the country, less than three weeks before the United States officially ends nearly 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden remained adamant about the end of the US mission on August 31, insisting that the US and NATO mission launched on October 7, 2001 did what it could to put in place a government and an Afghan army based in Kabul who could resist the Taliban when Western troops finally withdrew.

The latest blow on Friday was the Taliban’s capture of the capital of Helmand province, where US, British and NATO allied forces have fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of Western soldiers died there in the war, in fighting that often succeeded in pushing back Taliban fighters locally, only for the Taliban to return when a Western unit emerged.

The State Department said the embassy in Kabul will remain partially staffed and functional, but Thursday’s decision to evacuate a significant number of embassy staff and bring in thousands more US troops is a sign of the loss of confidence in the ability of the Afghan government to repel influxes of the Taliban. The Biden administration has not ruled out a complete evacuation of the embassy.

The United States had already withdrawn most of its troops, but kept around 650 troops in Afghanistan to support US diplomatic security, including at the airport.

The Biden administration directly warned Taliban officials that the United States would respond if the Taliban attack the Americans during the intensified deployments and evacuations.

The Americans are preparing a military base overseas to receive and house large numbers of these Afghan translators and others while their visa applications are processed. The Biden administration did not identify the base, but discussed earlier with Kuwait and Qatar the use of US bases there for temporary relocations.

As of Thursday, the United States transported 1,200 Afghans – former US employees and their families whose visas are furthest along in the approval process – to Fort Lee, Virginia.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States will soon have evacuation planes for Afghan translators and others who manage to reach Kabul airport despite the fighting.

The number of Afghans flown under the special visa program will “increase very rapidly in the coming days,” Price said Thursday.

The viability of the US-trained Afghan army seemed weaker and weaker. A new military assessment indicates that Kabul could come under pressure from the Taliban as early as September and, if current trends continue, the country could fall into Taliban hands within months.

Shortly before Price announced the evacuation of some embassy staff, the embassy urged U.S. citizens to leave immediately – reiterating a warning it first issued on Saturday .

The latest withdrawal will further limit the embassy’s ability to conduct business, although Price maintained it would still be able to function. Non-essential staff had already been removed from the embassy in April after the announcement of Biden’s withdrawal that same month, and it was not immediately clear how many staff would remain in the heavily fortified compound. As of Thursday, there were about 4,200 staff at the embassy, ​​but most are Afghan nationals, according to the State Department.

Besides a full evacuation and the closure of the embassy, ​​Price said other contingency plans were under consideration, including possibly relocating its operations to the airport.

Britain was also sending 600 troops to Afghanistan on short notice to help its nationals leave the country.

Canada was sending special forces to help Canadian personnel leave Kabul, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say how many special forces would be sent.

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.