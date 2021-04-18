Marie Supikova, survivor of Nazi terror in Czech village, dies at 88

And her mother was dying of tuberculosis.

“We recognized each other instantly, but we couldn’t speak to each other because I only spoke German and I had forgotten the Czech language,” she told BBC Radio in 2012 about their reunion. “We had to have a translator from Lidice who helped us talk, and my mother told me that she had always believed that I had lived and that she would see me again.

After the death of her mother in Prague at the end of 1946, Marie went to live with an aunt in Kladno. She graduated from a nursing school in Ostrava.

She testified to her experience of the Holocaust when she testified in October 1947 at the Nuremberg trials to members of the Main Bureau of the SS Race and Resettlement. Then only 15 years old, Marie was one of three people – two teenagers and a middle-aged woman – to bear witness to the massacre that day and their lives afterwards.

By the mid-1950s, she was married to Frantisek Supik, adopting the female version of her last name, and had a daughter, Ivana. They moved from Ostrava to Lidice, which was under reconstruction, in 1955. She took on a series of local administrative work and was the secretary of the National Committee of Lidice, which took over the operation and maintenance of the town.

And she continued to tell her story, often to the children. In July 2018, she and her great-granddaughter, Karolina, then 10, laid a bouquet on the floor of Kladno High School gymnasium to mark the spot where the Gestapo separated Marie from her mother in 1942.

Besides her daughter and great-granddaughter, Ms. Supikova is survived by two grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Her husband, a roofer, died in 1990.

Before Ms. Supikova’s mother died, she took her daughter to the ruins of Lidice.

“She said to Mary, ‘We’re going to see your father,’ said Elizabeth Clark, retired journalism professor at Texas State University, San Marcos. who writes on Lidice for a faculty writing project. “Marie did not understand at first that they were going to the mass grave where he had been buried.