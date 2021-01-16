March for Life asks supporters to stay home this year

Organizers of the March for Life, the anti-abortion movement’s premier annual event, call on supporters across the country not to gather in Washington this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest .

Instead, a small group of anti-abortion leaders invited March 29, and the event will be televised live, March for Life president Jeanne Mancini announced on Friday.

“As we are in the midst of a pandemic that could peak, and given the increased pressures law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around Capitol Hill, the This year’s Walk for Life will be different, ”she said. “The annual rally will be held virtually and we ask all participants to stay home and join the march virtually.”

Football star Tim Tebow is still scheduled to deliver a speech at a virtual gala that will take place after the reduction in the march, Mancini said.

Mancini said she looks forward to hosting the event in person next year.

The march has been held annually since 1974, a year after the Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade who legalized abortion in the United States. Even the blizzards of 1987 and 2016 did not force the cancellation, although turnout rates were lower than normal.

Local Walk for Life events were also affected this year. The state marches in Arkansas and Oregon were postponed indefinitely, while a planned march in Tucson, Ariz., Was transformed into a trailer dubbed the Road Rally for Life.

The annual National Vigil of Prayer for Life, typically held the night before the national march at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, will instead be a broadcast live event, with bishops participating virtually from across the States. United.

A year ago, President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to address the March for Life. Trump has become a hero to many anti-abortion activists for appointing Supreme Court justices and other federal justices seen as open to the possibility of repealing or weakening the Roe v. Wade decision.

This year’s event will take place nine days after the presidential inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden, who is a strong supporter of the right to abortion.

