Maradona received inadequate care, left to fate: medical report

The football legend’s medical team acted “ inappropriately, wantonly and recklessly ”, according to a medical panel of experts.

Football icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical treatment and was left to fend for a “prolonged and agonizing period” before his death last year, a panel of medical experts concluded.

The 60-year-old Argentinian succumbed to a heart attack on november 25 just a few weeks after having brain surgery on a blood clot. His passing sparked a period of national mourning in Argentina and caused a wave of grief around the world.

Shortly thereafter, Argentina’s prosecutor convened a panel of 20 experts to examine the cause of death and determine whether there had been negligence. Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz are under investigation, along with two nurses, a nurse coordinator and a medical coordinator.

In a 70-page document, the panel said on Friday that Maradona “had started dying at least 12 hours before” by the time he was found dead in his bed. The finding could result in a wrongful death case and a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted.

“The action of the health team in charge of the treatment of DAM (Diego Armando Maradona) has been inadequate, deficient and reckless”, indicates the report of the medical council dated April 30 and shared with the Reuters news agency by a source close to the investigation.

“He exhibited unequivocal signs of a period of prolonged agony, so we conclude that the patient was not properly followed up from 12:30 am on 11/25/2020,” the report adds.

Maradona underwent surgery on November 3, just four days after celebrating his 60th birthday at the club he coached, Gimnasia y Esgrima.

However, he then appeared in poor health and had difficulty speaking. Maradona had struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction during her life. He was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular problems when he died.

Two of the great footballer’s daughters accused Luque of being responsible for Maradona’s deteriorating health. The panel concluded that Maradona “would have had a better chance of survival” with adequate treatment at an appropriate medical facility.

He died in his bed in a rented house in an exclusive neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where he was receiving home care. Maradona had not “fully used his mental faculties” and should not have been left to decide where he would be treated, experts said.

They also found that his treatment was riddled with “deficiencies and irregularities” and that the medical team had left its survival “to fate”.

Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after inspiring the country to its second World Cup triumph in 1986.

An attacking midfielder who spent two years with Spanish giants Barcelona, ​​he is also loved in Naples where he helped Napoli win the only two Serie A titles in club history.