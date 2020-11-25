Maradona, Covid-19, Macron: your Thursday briefing
(Would you like to receive this briefing by email? Here is the register.)
Hello.
We cover a Thanksgiving Holiday eclipsed by the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron move to the right and a traffic jam after Brexit.
A very different Thanksgiving
Under normal circumstances, families across the United States would gather, some in groups of a dozen or more, on a holiday celebrating the gathering. But this year, as the country experiences its deadliest coronavirus outbreak to date, only about 27% of Americans plan to dine with people outside their homes, according to a survey requested by The Times.
A wave of the virus that started in the Midwest now appears to be turn into rapid resurgences in cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix, adding peaks for the first time in smaller towns far from the center of the country, like Cumberland, Maryland. Simply put, the coronavirus is everywhere.
More than 1.2 million cases in the United States were identified last week and the country is on track to hit 13 million known cases within days. The seven-day daily average of deaths is over 1,600. Scientists express a deep feeling about the arrival of Thanksgiving and the cold weather during such a wave.
In the first line: Doctors and nurses run empty. “It’s my job, what I wanted to do for a living,” said a Houston intensive care doctor who brought the virus home with him, making his entire family sick. “And it could have killed my children, could have killed my wife – all because of me.”
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
-
The senior UN refugee official said on Wednesday that the increase in coronavirus infections had worsened an already existing toxic side effect of the pandemic: the abuse of refugee women and the girls.
-
State-owned vaccine maker in China has applied market the vaccine in the country before completing the tests.
-
President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans forgo Thanksgiving gatherings to avoid spreading the virus and described her own family’s plans to stay at bay. “We all have a role to play in overcoming this crisis,” Biden said.
-
AstraZeneca vaccine trial suffered from multiple data and assay errors. The problems may mean the company’s vaccine won’t be one of those made available early on.
Macron’s decisive swing to the right
A push to the right of the French government is alarming for civil liberties defenders in France and raises questions about the positioning of President Emmanuel Macron before an electoral challenge expected from the far right in 2022.
Driven by a nationwide wave of anxiety over Terrorist attacks by Islamist extremists, two bills underscore what critics have called an alarming shift towards repression in government policy. One would limit public police filming, while the other called for further restrictions against Islamism as the French government has defined it, affecting certain aspects of Muslim life.
This bill would ban home schooling, flag in a database those who are considered “excusing” terrorist acts, subject organizations that receive government grants to a test of allegiance to “the values of the republic.” and would increase restrictions on polygamy, which is already illegal.
Opposition words: “This law does nothing to strengthen secularism,” said Aurélien Taché, a representative in Parliament who left Mr. Macron’s party. “Those who claim to want to do this, in fact what they want is to exclude Muslims.”
The death of a football legend
Diego Maradona, Argentine who became a national hero as one of football’s greatest players, has died aged 60 Wednesday in Tigre, Argentina. His spokesperson said the cause was a heart attack after years of health problems.
Argentina has declared three days of national mourning for the player who started the sport in the dusty streets “with the ingenuity of a kid”, writes our journalist. He turned professional at 15, with Napoli and Barcelona, and then in 2010, coaching Argentina in the World Cup.
Maradona scored one of the game’s most controversial goals and one of his most famous in the span of four minutes in 1986 against England – hitting the ball into the net with his fist for the first, then maneuvering skillfully 70 yards through five British players for the second.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
Women who loved Diana
During her lifetime, Diana, the Princess of Wales, was adored by many women in Africa and in the Diaspora, who then passed on that loyalty to their daughters. For these mothers and daughters, watching “The Crown” is personal, writes our journalist.
“We just know that African mothers love Diana,” said Wangechi Waweru, a Kenyan rapper, whose mother was one of those fans. “She was their Beyoncé.”
Here is what else is happening
Michael Flynn: President Trump pardoned the former national security adviser, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Post-Brexit chaos: A dress rehearsal by French border police officers testing immigration procedures ahead of the deadline for a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union resulted in a traffic jam of eight kilometers in Kent, in the south of England, to the entrance of the Eurotunnel, which connects the country to France.
Loujain al-Hathloul: Visibly weak and scared, the activist, who campaigned for the right of women to drive, appeared before a Saudi judge Wednesday to learn that his case was being transferred to a special tribunal for terrorism and crimes against national security, his family said.
Iranian prisoner release: The country published an Anglo-Australian researcherKylie Moore-Gilbert, detained since 2018 on espionage charges, during a prisoner swap Wednesday against three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iranian state media reported.
Duchess of Sussex: In our Opinion section, Meghan wrote about a miscarriage in July and suggested a question to ask loved ones in this year of loss: “It’s okay?”
Now a break from the news
Cook: This turkey tikka masala gets its deep flavors and moisture by marinating the turkey overnight in yogurt, turmeric, garam masala, and garlic paste.
Listen: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate appointments for this year’s Grammy Awards. here is the full list of nominees, including those for Song of the Year.
Make: Give to someone the gift of healthy living this year with one of these ideas from the writers and editors at Well.
For ideas on other wonderful ways to pass the time, scroll through our Home collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Logout
The time we spend on screens has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Experts say too much screen time can damage our sanity, rob us of sleep, and eat away at our attention. Here is some tips for detoxifying our devices.
Make a plan. All screen time is not bad, so assess which parts are toxic and impose deadlines to minimize them. Set modest goals, like a 20-minute limit for reading the news on weekends. For structure, create calendar events for everything including web browsing and breaks.
Create zones without telephones. Leaving your phone outside your bedroom blocks out blue light, which can trick your brain into thinking it’s daytime, and eliminates the urge to check it in the middle of the night. Another area without a phone could be the dinner table, a great opportunity for families to put devices away for at least 30 minutes and reconnect.
Resist the hooks. Beware of the artificial lenses and endless streams that tech companies use to keep us glued to our screens. Turn off notifications for all apps except those essential for work and keeping in touch with the people you care about. If you are feeling strongly addicted, take an extreme measure and turn the phone on. grayscale mode.
That’s it for this briefing. I wish you a peaceful and productive day.
– Natasha
Thank you
Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh took the news break. You can reach Natasha and the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our latest episode follows New Yorkers facing food shortages during the pandemic.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a clue: Color of a blue sky (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Whether you’re preparing for the end of Britain’s lockdown or celebrating Thanksgiving abroad, this weekend could be a good time to tie free ends.
• Kim Fararo, editor-in-chief of our foreign affairs office, will take on a new role of deputy editor in Europe.
Source link