Maradona, Covid-19, Macron: your Thursday briefing

A wave of the virus that started in the Midwest now appears to be turn into rapid resurgences in cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix, adding peaks for the first time in smaller towns far from the center of the country, like Cumberland, Maryland. Simply put, the coronavirus is everywhere.

More than 1.2 million cases in the United States were identified last week and the country is on track to hit 13 million known cases within days. The seven-day daily average of deaths is over 1,600. Scientists express a deep feeling about the arrival of Thanksgiving and the cold weather during such a wave.

In the first line: Doctors and nurses run empty. “It’s my job, what I wanted to do for a living,” said a Houston intensive care doctor who brought the virus home with him, making his entire family sick. “And it could have killed my children, could have killed my wife – all because of me.”

