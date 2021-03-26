Maquila Workers in Their Own Words: Fighting COVID and Work Abuse

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (IPS) – A compilation of testimonies collected by Blanca Velázquez Díaz and published by the Ebert Foundation (available at: http://library.fes.de/pdf-files/bueros/mexiko/17328.pdf) offers an account of the harsh reality that some workers in the maquila industry in the Mexican state of Morelos have lived through the past twelve months. Their words undoubtedly reflect the similar experiences of millions of workers in different parts of the country.

Saul Escobar Toledo

The author explains that the interviews were conducted by telephone in mid-2020; the age of the workers varies from 20 to 40 years; their level of education is primary and secondary school; they come from the countryside or small urban communities where there is little chance of finding a job, so they move to the big cities of the state of Morelos, where the maquiladoras are expected to produce for big brands belonging to international consortia .

Their working conditions were already very unfavorable: in the textile sector and more particularly in the clothing and footwear sector, the working days exceed eight hours per day, during which time they are permanently seated in non-wheelchairs. ergonomically designed, withstanding extremely high temperatures in a closed environment. poorly ventilated places.

The spread of COVID-19 has made matters worse. Above all, the bosses of the Morelos maquilas did not respect the official recommendations and opted for the dismissal of their employees or the reduction by half of the wages they received each week.

For example, a worker identified as Lili said, “The company pays me 280 pesos ($ 14) per week …” while another, Anita says, “I am now working cleaning houses, the truth is than 400 pesos ($ 20) that the factory gives me now is not enough. ”Other interviewees said they received half of their salary.

Vicky: “Only get half the salary, the situation is bad, what am I going to do with only 400 pesos a week? It’s hard for me, and the company puts us on hold, nobody knows when I will return to work … “

Others, a little more fortunate, affirmed that “from April 3 they sent us to rest with a basic salary, which is really very little, 833 pesos (41 dollars) per week …”

There have also been cases in which workers decided to stop working so as not to be infected and were made redundant:

Brenda: “… the company chose me to continue working on emergency days, but I saw several colleagues coming home sick with symptoms of COVID-19 and that’s why I decided not to not exposing myself to coronavirus, my supervisor was terribly angry with me for making this decision, but I was sure what I had decided was the right thing to do, stay home and protect me. Now I’m fired, I haven’t been called anymore. “

Almost all of them admitted to having gone through a very tense emotional situation:

Justina: “Well, personally in the mental sphere I want to take it easy, but it’s kinda impossible when I watch TV or social media because they are inundated with what is happening in the pandemic and bad news. They were very outrageous at the time of the report, I think that’s why, so sometimes I just can’t fall asleep … “

Finally, workers were asked about government assistance. All responded that they had received no support from federal, state or municipal governments:

María: “No, at least nothing for me, I only remember that once the assistant mayor of the municipality (Emiliano Zapata) distributed pantries, but they had a cost …”

Vicky: “Oops! nothing, not a glass of water …! “

Anita: “The truth is, nothing, at least not even a pantry, has happened here in my neighborhood. “

The author of the compilation concludes that, according to the testimonies collected,

“The most significant consequences (observed) have been unjustified layoffs … during these months of health emergencies. The main concern of workers is how to generate income … as the current employment situation appears to be increasingly difficult. Their mental and emotional health is in constant strain …, especially due to the limited economic resources to support their families; in addition, they are afraid of the possible spread of COVID-19 when they have to go out from their homes and take to the streets in search of (additional) income … in this situation, the workload doubles and triples. The home education of their minor sons and daughters generates much more income for them. hours of work. Care, especially of children, continues to fall primarily on women, simply because they are women, with responsibilities and little or no help from their partners, a sit uation that led to stress, worry, anxiety and insecurity, to name a few consequences “

Another important information concerns the behavior of unions. According to the testimonies collected, Blanca Velázquez assures that in normal times, the unions do not defend their affiliates; neither did they do it in times of pandemic, as they shamelessly abided by business decisions and left the worker to fend for himself.

Finally, the text draws our attention to the almost total absence of the Mexican state in this situation, in particular the federal government. Rightly concludes the author of this collection, that:

“Social programs that the federal government has promoted for particular sectors, especially the most vulnerable, should be expanded for workers made redundant or where bosses have not complied with full payment of wages. We believe that programs for people on layoff should be promoted immediately or, failing that, (legislate) unemployment insurance to alleviate this serious situation and train those who need it to be able to be employed in other trades or professions ”.

Millions of workers have been deprived of all assistance and this has come at a high social cost and has become an obstacle to economic recovery. It is difficult to understand the reasons which led the government to this oversight. Perhaps they thought the companies would pay the full salary, or the layoffs could be resolved quickly. However, it is likely that they did not, as it has actually happened, due to the behavior of many companies over the past decades, as they have consistently violated labor law and encouraged the lack of representative unions, especially in the maquila industry.

The lack of a worker protection policy during the pandemic seems rather to be due to an economic project based on budget cuts and austere public spending that does not admit of emergency measures. The testimonies collected in the book show the unfortunate effects of these decisions. Waiting for the US economy to be the main factor in the recovery could be successful in the months to come. However, this will not correct the damage done to working class families. Employment will not boost either if it is not accompanied by other measures, such as unemployment insurance and the promotion of domestic production and consumption.

The words of heartbreak and pain presented in this publication are a very expressive testimony to what the government of the Republic could have done (as in other countries and even in Mexico City) but refused to do.

Saul Escobar Toledo, Economist, professor at the Department of Contemporary Studies of INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History, Mexico) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Workers’ Studies “Rafael Galvan”, an organization in non-profit. His recent book: “Subcontracting: A Study on the Evolution of Labor Relations” will be published shortly by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Mexico.

