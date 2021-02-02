Mapping anti-lockdown protests against coronaviruses around the world

Since the start of 2021, a growing number of countries have seen street protests, some of which have turned violent, against government measures implemented to combat COVID-19.

In the same period, nearly 100 countries have imposed nationwide lockdowns or stay-at-home orders, nearly a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic .

Europe

Protests erupted in several European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom. United.

In the Netherlands, protests turned violent, resulting in more than 240 arrests after the government instituted a nighttime curfew. In the coastal town of Urk, violent protesters torched a COVID-19 testing center and launched fireworks at police. Step Vaessen, of Al Jazeera, who reports from Amsterdam, said the rioters were mostly disgruntled young men. She added that the unrest was in part driven by “conspiracy thinkers” linked to the far-right QAnon movement.

People protest against coronavirus restrictions in Eindhoven, the Netherlands on January 24, 2021. The Netherlands has been on lockdown since December and is expected to continue until February 9 [File: Rob Engelaar/EPA-EFE]

Middle East

In Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city, hundreds of angry protesters took to the streets to denounce the lack of any economic aid despite a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and strict stay-at-home orders. Witnesses and local media reported that police fired live ammunition as protesters attempted to storm the city’s government building. One person was killed and 200 others injured during several nights of clashes.

In neighboring Israel, ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed with police as authorities faced new challenges enforcing coronavirus restrictions in religious communities across the country.

Lebanese protesters set fire to vehicle in the country’s northern port city of Tripoli on January 27, 2021 [File: Fathi al-Masri/AFP]

Rest of the world

Demonstrations also took place in Toronto, Canada, and Wellington, New Zealand.

Lockout times

According to the data compiled By the Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker, nearly 100 countries and territories around the world have reintroduced in-home controls that require residents not to leave home, with a few exceptions, such as for essential travel, daily exercise or the races.

The table below summarizes the extent of these lockdowns nationwide over 12 months (January 16, 2020 – January 15, 2021).

300 to 366 days

🇧🇴 Bolivia (320 days), 🇵🇪 Peru (307 days), 🇭🇳 Honduras (306 days), 🇵🇾 Paraguay (305 days), 🇦🇷 Argentina (303 days), 🇧🇸 Bahamas (302 days), 🇯🇲 Jamaica (302 days), 🇻🇪 Venezuela (302 days), 🇸🇻 El Salvador (301 days), 🇮🇳 India (300 days).

250 to 299 days

🇩🇿 Algeria (299 days), 🇨🇱 Chile (297 days), 🇨🇬 Congo (294 days), 🇳🇬 Nigeria (293 days), 🇬🇳 Guinea (292 days), 🇹🇴 Tonga (291 days), 🇨🇳 China (289 days), 🇽🇰 Kosovo (287 days), 🇲🇽 Mexico (285 days), 🇵🇸 Palestine (278 days), 🇲🇲 Myanmar (277 days), 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico (276 days), 🇹🇩 Chad (276 days), 🇸🇷 Suriname (273 days), 🇬🇾 Guyana (272 days), 🇧🇩 Bangladesh (271 days), 🇷🇼 Rwanda (270 days), 🇺🇬 Uganda (263 days), 🇲🇦 Morocco (260 days), 🇫🇯 Fiji (257 days), 🇧🇷 Brazil (256 days), 🇱🇾 Libya (252 days), 🇵🇦 Panama (252 days), 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic (251 days).

200 to 249 days

🇵🇭 Philippines (247 days), 🇰🇪 Kenya (246 days), 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe (245 days), 🇪🇷 Eritrea (236 days), 🇮🇱 Israel (233 days), 🇵🇰 Pakistan (229 days), 🇿🇦 South Africa (220 days), 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan (213 days), 🇭🇹 Haiti (211 days), 🇺🇸 United States (201 days).

150 to 199 days

🇳🇵 Nepal (199 days), 🇧🇪 Belgium (195 days), 🇪🇨 Ecuador (195 days), 🇮🇶 Iraq (195 days), 🇻🇳 Vietnam (194 days), 🇱🇧 Lebanon (192 days), 🇬🇹 Guatemala (193 days), 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic (192 days), 🇵🇹 Portugal (192 days), 🇦🇺 Australia (185 days), 🇮🇩 Indonesia (185 days), 🇪🇸 Spain (183 days), 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan (181 days), 🇹🇷 Turkey (180 days), 🇯🇴 Jordan (177 days), 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka (177 days), 🇴🇲 Oman (173 days), 🇮🇪 Ireland (171 days), 🇨🇴 Colombia ( 169 days), 🇷🇺 Russia (169 days), 🇱🇷 Liberia (163 days), 🇮🇹 Italy (156 days), 🇹🇳 Tunisia (156 days), 🇸🇿 Eswatini (155 days), 🇦🇫 Afghanistan (154 days )).

100 to 149 days

🇫🇷 France (146 days), 🇬🇪 Georgia (146 days), 🇦🇱 Albania (145 days), 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan (141 days), 🇬🇷 Greece (138 days), 🇦🇹 Austria (137 days), 🇧🇹 Bhutan (132 days), 🇨🇾 Cyprus (131 days), 🇦🇴 Angola (129 days), 🇦🇼 Aruba (128 days), 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina (128 days), 🇰🇼 Kuwait (128 days), 🇲🇨 Monaco (126 days), 🇭🇺 Hungary (124 days), 🇲🇷 Mauritania (124 days), 🇲🇬 Madagascar (122 days), 🇸🇸 South Sudan (122 days), 🇷🇴 Romania (120 days), 🇨🇻 Cape Verde (117 days), 🇨🇺 Cuba (116 days), 🇾🇪 Yemen (109 days), 🇬🇦 Gabon (108 days), 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of Congo (107 days), 🇸🇳 Senegal (107 days), 🇧 🇧 Barbados (105 days), 🇧🇲 Bermuda (102 days).

50 to 99 days

🇳🇦 Namibia (96 days), 🇬🇧 United Kingdom (94 days), 🇲🇾 Malaysia (94 days), 🇸🇩 Sudan (92 days), 🇸🇰 Slovakia (92 days), 🇪🇬 Egypt (91 days), 🇹 🇬 Togo (91 days), 🇧🇼 Botswana (90 days), 🇧🇭 Bahrain (88 days), 🇩🇪 Germany (88 days), 🇨🇿 Czech Republic (79 days), 🇱🇺 Luxembourg (79 days), 🇧 🇫 Burkina Faso (72 days), 🇸🇬 Singapore (72 days), 🇳🇿 New Zealand (71 days), 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago (70 days), 🇲🇹 Malta (69 days), 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia (69 days), 🇲🇳 Mongolia (68 days), 🇲🇺 Mauritius (68 days), 🇬🇲 Gambia (67 days), 🇧🇿 Belize (65 days), 🇸🇾 Syria (62 days), 🇻🇮 US Virgin Islands (62 days)), 🇹🇱 East Timor (60 days), 🇱🇸 Lesotho (59 days), 🇩🇲 Dominica (56 days), 🇩🇯 Djibouti (55 days), 🇲🇩 Moldova (53 days), 🇷🇸 Serbia (53 days), 🇸🇲 San Marino (52 days), 🇪🇪 Estonia (50 days).

1-49 days

🇭🇷 Croatia (49 days), 🇳🇱 Netherlands (49 days), 🇬🇺 Guam (41 days), 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates (40 days), 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea (40 days), 🇧🇬 Bulgaria (37 days)), 🇸🇨 Seychelles (36 days), 🇱🇦 Laos (35 days), 🇨🇫 Central African Republic (34 days), 🇱🇹 Lithuania (31 days), 🇰🇷 South Korea (28 days), 🇸🇴 Somalia (28 days), 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone (24 days), 🇿🇲 Zambia (23 days), 🇰🇭 Cambodia (21 days), 🇬🇭 Ghana (20 days), 🇰🇮 Kiribati (16 days), 🇮 🇷 Iran (13 days)), 🇺🇾 Uruguay (11 days), 🇵🇱 Poland (9 days), 🇨🇦 Canada (7 days), 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands (3 days), 🇹🇯 Tajikistan (3 days), 🇲 🇿 Mozambique (1 day).

No national lockdowns applied, only recommended or isolated lockouts

🇦🇩 Andorra, 🇨🇭 Switzerland, 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast, 🇨🇷 Costa Rica, 🇩🇰 Denmark, 🇪🇹 Ethiopia, 🇫🇮 Finland, 🇬🇱 Greenland, 🇭🇰 Hong Kong, 🇯🇵 Japan, 🇱🇻 Latvia, 🇲 🇱 Mali, 🇲🇼 Malawi, 🇳🇪 Niger, 🇳🇴 Norway, 🇶🇦 Qatar, 🇸🇮 Slovenia, 🇸🇪 Sweden, 🇹🇭 Thailand, 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan, 🇺🇦 Ukraine, 🇻🇺 Vanuatu

No nationwide restrictions or recommendations for staying at home

🇧🇮 Burundi, 🇧🇯 Benin, 🇧🇾 Belarus, 🇧🇳 Brunei, 🇨🇲 Cameroon, 🇫🇴 Faroe Islands, 🇮🇸 Iceland, 🇲🇴 Macao, 🇳🇮 Nicaragua, 🇹🇼 Taiwan, 🇹🇿 Tanzania,

Countries / territories not included above may not have sufficient data.