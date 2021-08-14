World

Map: Following the path of Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to pass through the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba and could bring up to 10 inches of rain in parts of those countries, the National Hurricane Center said.

For the latest updates, follow our storm cover.



The storm has gathered strength as a mighty Magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook Haiti Saturday morning. The center warned of potential flooding on Monday and Tuesday, and added that the combination of heavy rains and the earthquake could increase the possibility of mudslides.


