Many travelers to England can skip quarantine from Monday, but not those from France, where Beta is present.

British medical authorities announced on Friday that fully vaccinated travelers arriving in England from France must continue to self-quarantine due to the threat posed by the Beta variant, although vaccinated travelers from other European countries on Britain’s medium-risk orange list will no longer need to self-quarantine from Monday.

Monday is celebrated as England’s “freedom day” when almost all restrictions on coronaviruses are lifted. The British move angered many people whose travel plans to and from France were disrupted by the new restrictions.

Travelers from France – as well as anyone who has traveled to France in the previous 10 days – must quarantine themselves for five to 10 days in their own accommodation, and they will need a coronavirus test on 2 days. and 8.

This is one of the country’s first major actions related to the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa. Clinical trials show vaccines provide less protection against Beta. Britain has so far focused on the threat of the Delta variant, first identified in India, which is now dominant in Britain and France as well as in the United States.