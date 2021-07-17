Many travelers to England can skip quarantine from Monday, but not those from France, where Beta is present.
British medical authorities announced on Friday that fully vaccinated travelers arriving in England from France must continue to self-quarantine due to the threat posed by the Beta variant, although vaccinated travelers from other European countries on Britain’s medium-risk orange list will no longer need to self-quarantine from Monday.
Monday is celebrated as England’s “freedom day” when almost all restrictions on coronaviruses are lifted. The British move angered many people whose travel plans to and from France were disrupted by the new restrictions.
Travelers from France – as well as anyone who has traveled to France in the previous 10 days – must quarantine themselves for five to 10 days in their own accommodation, and they will need a coronavirus test on 2 days. and 8.
This is one of the country’s first major actions related to the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa. Clinical trials show vaccines provide less protection against Beta. Britain has so far focused on the threat of the Delta variant, first identified in India, which is now dominant in Britain and France as well as in the United States.
the Beta variant represents 3.4% of new cases in France over the past four weeks, according to GISAID, an international open source database.
France announced new vaccination requirements in its fight against Delta, but continues to open up to travelers. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Saturday that unvaccinated travelers from Britain, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece would be allowed to enter France from Sunday, if they produced negative results on a coronavirus test carried out in the 24 hours before their arrival.
Travelers fully vaccinated with vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson will be able to enter without a negative test.
Among those whose travel plans have been disrupted by the new restrictions is Liliane (not Lilliame, as an earlier version of this article noted) Aubourg, a French citizen living in Britain. She has not seen her 62-year-old mother, who lives alone, for almost two years. Ms Aubourg, 36, who is fully vaccinated, plans to travel to France with her husband, also vaccinated, in August.
“Waking up last night to the news that there is actually a U-turn for France is so disheartening,” said Ms Aubourg, who has now canceled her trip. “We haven’t told our family yet. My mother is old, my husband’s parents are old. We just want to see our family.
Juliet Walton, 50, a British citizen who lives in southwest France, is traveling to Britain on July 24 for her daughter’s 22nd birthday. Now, with the new restrictions, Ms Walton will have to self-quarantine upon arrival.
With ‘Brexit and a pandemic, it’s just an absolute nightmare,’ Ms Walton said. “It’s so poorly thought out and unnecessary. I had my two jabs. I couldn’t wait for some sort of normalcy.
Callum Sowler, 35, who flew to the south of France on Tuesday to visit his fiancee’s family, will now have to quarantine himself with his fiancee and their son, who joined him on Friday for the summer vacation, upon their return to England.
“It turned what was supposed to be a fun vacation into something that has now caused us to lose sleep last night and stress this morning because we really don’t know what to do for the best now,” M said. Sowler.
Véronique Trillet-Lenoir, French Member of the European Parliament and oncologist, said: “I really don’t understand the decision”, adding that the Beta variant was “not a problem in mainland France”, but even more so in mainland France. Reunion Island, a French department located about 4,000 miles from Europe, off the south-eastern coast of Africa.
Some research has shown that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the backbone of Britain’s inoculation campaign, was less effective in preventing mild and moderate beta cases, which Ms Trillet-Lenoir said could be a motivation behind the UK government’s decision to announce the new restrictions.
