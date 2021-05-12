Many states with the worst recent outbreaks in the United States are showing notable declines in new cases and hospitalizations.
Many states that have suffered the worst recent coronavirus outbreaks have seen a noticeable drop in new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database.
In Michigan, which has seen one of the largest declines in the country, the average number of daily cases fell 45% and hospitalizations fell 32% during that time, as of Tuesday.
The average number of new cases is down 30 percent in Minnesota, 38 percent in Pennsylvania and 33 percent in Florida over the past two weeks. In the same three states, hospitalizations are down 20%, 27% and 11%.
Progress for states like Michigan, which recently started to recover from one of the worst times of the pandemic, could indicate that vaccinations are starting to curb the virus in the United States. Hospitalization data can often lag behind the number of cases for a number of reasons.
The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Rochelle Walensky, testified at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that while she is encouraged by the gains against the pandemic, she urged Americans to remain vigilant in the face of the threat of the virus around the world. .
Ms Walensky said getting the vaccine was the fastest way to end the pandemic.
“But even with this powerful tool, as we continue to have community transmission, we also need to maintain public health measures that we know will prevent the spread of this virus, mask hygiene, hygiene of hands and physical distancing, ”she said.
Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said in an interview that vaccines were a key contributor to improving the number of cases and hospitalizations, but the virus s ‘was behaved in a surprising way and there were still aspects that the experts still needed to know more about.
As an example of the unpredictable ebb and flow of the virus, Dr Osterholm pointed to Indiana, which borders Michigan and has declining vaccination rates but has not seen the same recent spike in the number of cases as its northern neighbor.
“I don’t think we have a national push. We are not going to be like India. I think the vaccine levels have certainly helped us tremendously to get that off the table, ”said Dr Osterholm. “But I think at the state level, where we have significant populations that need to be vaccinated, we could still see substantial activity.”
After reaching an average peak of 3.38 million reported doses per day in mid-April, the rate of vaccinations in the United States had decreased. Almost every state now has an overabundance of vaccine doses that could be quickly redirected to adolescents after the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine has been authorized for 12 to 15 year olds.
President Biden is pursue a strategy focused on local awareness and increased accessibility to the vaccine to help meet its goal of vaccinating at least partially 70 percent of Americans by Independence Day.
Facilitating vaccination could attract the 30 million or so Americans who say they would get vaccinated, but haven’t done it yet for a myriad of reasons. Local authorities and private companies also offer a wide range of different incentives, such as free metro rides, Beer, baseball tickets and cash payments, to convince the most reluctant Americans to get vaccinated.
Changes in the trajectory of the virus in the United States are occurring like other parts of the world, in particular India and South East Asia, are hard hit. A number of variants are equally spread around the world, and scientists told a US Congressional panel on Wednesday that the variants will constitute a permanent threat to the nation.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the world saw a plateau in known cases, “But this is an unacceptable plateau with more than 5.4 million cases and nearly 90,000 deaths last week.”
He continued, “Any drop is welcome, but we’ve been here before, over the past year many countries have experienced a downward trend in cases and deaths, relaxed public health measures and social too quickly, and individuals have let their guard down just for those hard-earned gains to lose.
