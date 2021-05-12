Many states with the worst recent outbreaks in the United States are showing notable declines in new cases and hospitalizations.

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Rochelle Walensky, testified at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that while she is encouraged by the gains against the pandemic, she urged Americans to remain vigilant in the face of the threat of the virus around the world. .

Ms Walensky said getting the vaccine was the fastest way to end the pandemic.

“But even with this powerful tool, as we continue to have community transmission, we also need to maintain public health measures that we know will prevent the spread of this virus, mask hygiene, hygiene of hands and physical distancing, ”she said.

Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said in an interview that vaccines were a key contributor to improving the number of cases and hospitalizations, but the virus s ‘was behaved in a surprising way and there were still aspects that the experts still needed to know more about.

As an example of the unpredictable ebb and flow of the virus, Dr Osterholm pointed to Indiana, which borders Michigan and has declining vaccination rates but has not seen the same recent spike in the number of cases as its northern neighbor.

“I don’t think we have a national push. We are not going to be like India. I think the vaccine levels have certainly helped us tremendously to get that off the table, ”said Dr Osterholm. “But I think at the state level, where we have significant populations that need to be vaccinated, we could still see substantial activity.”