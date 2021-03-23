Many measures in the United States are improving, although the threat of another surge still looms.

It’s easy to be suspicious of the positive trends in pandemic statistics in the United States. After all, the country experienced two false dawn last year, in late spring and then again in late summer, when the decline in case reports preceded even darker days. Each time, the apparent good news prompted releases and reopenings that helped bring about the next wave.

So it’s no surprise that public health experts are wary of the latest flattening of the pandemic curve, from the sharp drop in cases seen in late January and February to something like a plateau or a slight drop more recently. With the prevalence of more contagious virus variants, they fear the good news will end and a fourth wave will form.

That said, there are some positive signs:

Daily death reports, which have remained stubbornly high long after the post-holiday surge, have finally dropped sharply, to levels not seen since mid-november. As of Monday, the country had an average of 1,051 newly reported Covid deaths per day over the past week; the average had hovered around 3,000 for weeks over the winter.

Some recent hot spots have made major strides – notably Los Angeles, whose mayor, Eric Garcetti, said on CBS on Sunday that he had “not felt that optimism in 12 months.” The city and surrounding county, where cases in some areas jumped 450% during the holidays and the hospitals became so flooded that some hijacked ambulances, now has a test positivity rate of around 1.9 percent, and in a significant change, new reported cases fell among homeless people.

Vaccines are increasingly available week to week as states receive more doses and open up eligibility, in some cases to include all adult residents. Number of doses administered across the country, each day is increasing and the country has surpassed President Biden’s initial target of administering 100 million shots on March 19, almost six weeks ahead of schedule.

The question now is who will prevail: the positive effects of such trends or the negative effects of more flexible behavior and the evolution of the virus into more dangerous forms?

It’s always “a race between vaccinations and variants,” said Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on twitter. Like other experts, he warned: “Opening too quickly helps variations.”