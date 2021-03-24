Many lives were changed by India’s lockdown a year ago

NEW DELHI (AP) – The government’s order on the night of March 24, 2020 was brutal but clear: in four hours, India and its 1.4 billion people would be fully locked up because of the coronavirus.

As the clock struck midnight, the second most populous country in the world came to a screeching halt, isolating everyone at home.

In the days that followed, millions of people lost their jobs, devastating the economy. The already struggling health system was even more strained. Social inequalities emerged, pushing millions more into poverty.

India’s lockdown, among the tightest in the world, lasted 68 days, and some form of lockdown remained in place for months before it was finally lifted. Since the start of the pandemic, India has recorded 11.6 million cases and more than 160,000 people have died.

A year after the lockdown, its ripples are still visible. Some people shrugged their shoulders and managed to get back to normal. For many others, however, their lives have changed a lot.

THE ACTOR

First of all, Neelesh Deepak saw her food decrease. Then the actor could not pay the rent for his apartment in New Delhi. Short of cash, he returned to his parents’ home in Madhubani, a village in eastern Bihar state.

There he tried to cope with his isolation from work, colleagues and friends. When he returned to the Indian capital in October, things got worse. Most theaters were closed and those who tried to put on plays had difficulty attracting audiences. The broadcasts were suspended indefinitely and thousands of colleagues were out of work.

Without a job amid the pandemic, the 40-year-old quickly began to experience anxiety. When a friend committed suicide, Deepak started seeing a psychiatrist, who prescribed her some medication. He began to reckon with the heartbreaking realization that he was facing a painful struggle to make a living outside of the theater.

This continued for months until he joined a nonprofit group as a researcher. His income went from $ 500 to $ 600 per month to just over $ 150. He finds it difficult to buy food.

“My family is barely surviving,” he said. “The fear of foreclosure has not left me. I don’t think it will leave me anytime soon.

MIGRANT WORKERS

When 50-year-old Nirbhay Yadav and his 25-year-old son suddenly found themselves out of work because of the lockdown, they were part of the largest migration in modern Indian history: 10 million people began to migrate. leaving the big cities for the countryside.

Fearing famine, Yadav and his son left New Delhi for Banda, a village in central Uttar Pradesh state. They walked 600 kilometers (372 miles) under the scorching sun along the freeways in a grueling and heartbreaking journey.

When they finally reached Banda with blisters on their feet, the villagers did not allow them to enter for fear of catching the virus. The father and son were forced into a 14-day quarantine.

But many of those who fled the cities were unsuccessful – some were killed in crashes and others died of exhaustion, dehydration or starvation.

“I pray to God that he never shows such days again,” Yadav said.

Over the following months, the lockdown drained all of Yadav’s savings, forcing him to delay the weddings of his two daughters that he had been planning for years. It left him heartbroken.

Local nonprofit groups provided food, but it quickly ran out. The state government announced that it would provide the equivalent of $ 13.80 per month to each migrant worker family for six months, but Yadav never received it.

After 11 months, he returned to New Delhi, where things were no better. Now he can’t find a job even for a day. He eats less and sleeps under a road viaduct.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he says. “I don’t think I’ll ever come back to this town.”

THE HEALTH WORKER

Kavita Sherawat, who administered coronavirus tests to patients, dutifully wore masks and always washed her hands.

Yet the 30-year-old healthcare worker was infected, as were her husband, parents and in-laws. Only his 4 year old son avoided him. But that’s because she kept herself from seeing him in person for many weeks.

“I couldn’t even feed my son during those months,” she says. “It hurt me.

She considered quitting her job, believing that she was neglecting her parenting duties. But she stayed there, even as other members of her family kept their distance from her.

While medics and nurses were hailed as heroes during the lockdown, people avoided him fearing infection. She has tested thousands of sick and panting people in hospitals, not knowing if she was adequately protected.

“This fear changes you as a person. You start to value your life more, ”she says. “These first days still scare me.”

THE TRANSGENDER MODEL

Tashi Singh called it the most difficult decision she’s ever made. And she chose lockdown to do it.

For years, the 21-year-old said, she knew she was “a woman trapped in a man’s body.”

She wanted to tell her parents that she was a woman, that she loved to wear makeup and that she had always aspired to be a model.

But Singh said she never had the courage. Until locking.

When she told them, they were neither supportive nor hostile. It wasn’t long before she found herself caught in a spiral of abuse.

“I wanted to run away, but where would I have gone? The whole country was closed, ”she said.

The abuse at home has led to new struggles. She was locked in her room for days. His father shaved his head. When she managed to escape once, he found her and beat her in front of the neighbors, she said.

A few days later, she managed to escape but struggled to find accommodation or make a living. There were no jobs for a trans model. Access to sex hormones was difficult.

“The lockdown made me understand how to live life,” she said from an apartment she shares with six other trans women. “But I guess it was also a blessing in disguise.”