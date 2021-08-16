Many Bible Belt preachers remain silent on gunfire as COVID-19 rises

Dr Danny Avula, head of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Virginia, suspected he might have a hard time getting pastors to publicly advocate for the shots when some members of his own church have them. called “mark of the beast,” a reference to devil allegiance, and the minister was unsure how to respond.

“A lot of pastors, depending on where their congregations are located, are quite reluctant to do this because it is so busy, and it immediately invites criticism and fury from the part of your community that doesn’t. ‘don’t agree with that,’ Avula said.

Across the country’s deeply religious Bible belt, a region plagued by skyrocketing infection rates from the rapidly spreading delta variant of the virus, churches and pastors are helping and harming the countryside to get people vaccinated. people against COVID-19.

Some hold vaccination clinics and pray for more vaccinations, while others deliver fiery anti-vaccine sermons from their pulpit. Most remain silent on the issue, which experts see as a missed opportunity in a part of the country where the church is the greatest spiritual and social influence for many communities.

This was on display recently on the Birmingham Underground, where Trussville’s First Baptist Church suffered an outbreak following a 200th anniversary celebration that included a video greeting by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. The pastor has promised more cleaning and the availability of masks without saying two words that health officials say could make a difference among people who have little religion but little faith in government: get vaccinated.

A few outspoken religious leaders have drawn crowds or media attention for their opposition to vaccines, such as Tony Spell, who has repeatedly defied COVID-19 restrictions to organize in-person services at Baton Church Rouge, Louisiana, where he is a pastor. He preached that vaccinations are “demonic” and vowed that the government will “not force us to comply with your evil orders.”

The story continues

But they appear to be outliers, according to theologian Curtis Chang, with the majority of ministers avoiding the issue of vaccines so as not to stir up tensions in congregations already grappling with the pandemic and political divide.

“I would say the vast majority are crippled or silent because of their polarization,” said Chang, who has pastored churches and is on the faculty at Duke Divinity School.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders were planning to be vaccinated, but that number did not translate into widespread advocacy from the pulpit, he said.

The disparity matters because immunization rates are generally low throughout the Bible Belt, where worshipers in the South and Midwest form a formidable bloc that has proven resistant to calls for immunization from government and health officials. . While many blacks and Latinos have not been vaccinated, the large number of white evangelical resistance fighters is particularly troubling to health officials.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in March showed that 40% of white Evangelical Protestants said they likely would not get vaccinated, compared to 25% of all Americans, 28% of white Protestants and 27% of all Americans. % of non-white Protestants.

Some national voices, including black mega-church minister TD Jakes, evangelist Franklin Graham and former Southern Baptist Convention president JD Greear, have taken a public stand in favor of immunization. But there hasn’t been a sustained, unified push that could give local pastors a “blanket” to speak for themselves, Chang said.

First Baptist Trussville has taken several steps to guard against the spread of the virus, including following public health guidelines and limiting in-person events, according to spokesperson and business manager Alan Taylor. Yet when it comes to vaccines, religious leaders see them as “a personal choice,” he said.

“When asked personally, I say it was the right choice for me and my wife,” said Taylor, who contracted a relatively rare discovery case of COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated. “I firmly believe it helped me when I got infected.”

The story is much the same in Mississippi and Georgia, where some churches are reverting to online services and some pastors are quietly talking about the need for vaccination.

More than 200 pastors, priests and other church leaders in Missouri went further as cases exploded last month, signing a statement urging Christians to get vaccinated due to the biblical command to “love your neighbor like oneself “. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said the area had seen a surge in vaccinations after the pastor of a large church used his sermon to tell parishioners it was the right thing to do.

Dr Ellen Eaton, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said churches could be effective in promoting vaccination as a way “to love your neighbors during this pandemic.”

“Many southerners are very close to their pastors and their religious communities. Along with their personal physicians, many here in Alabama regularly turn to their church leaders for health concerns, ”she said.

A pastor at a Liberal United Methodist Church in Birmingham appealed on social media for members to be vaccinated, while the minister at a nearby moderate Baptist church prayed during worship for divine intervention for more vaccinations.

“We pray, Lord, that there will be good judgment and that people will see the need for the vaccine and that it will be available not only here in our own country but all over the world and that it may stem the tide of this vaccine. terrible, terrible virus, ”said Rev. Timothy L. Kelley of Southside Baptist Church.

Evangelical pastor Keven Blankenship was among those trying to walk this tightrope after COVID-19 invaded his independent church on the outskirts of Birmingham, making three members of his family, among others, sickeningly. Initially, he did not preach on vaccines, seeing it as a personal choice.

But on a recent Sunday, during the first in-person services in a month, Blankenship revealed he got his first shot and needs to take a second.

“If you feel comfortable receiving it, I want you to receive it. If you don’t feel comfortable I want you to talk to your doctor and get his advice, “he told the congregation.” But I want you to do what you think you are there to do. best thing for you and your family, and don’t be intimidated into anything.

Blankenship ended with an “Amen,” said almost as if it were a question. He was greeted with silence.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Salter in O’Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press religious coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment via The Conversation US. The AP is solely responsible for this content.