Manitoba appoints new premier, but rival asks court to quash action
Manitoba seems to have a surplus of premiers right now. Heather Stefanson was sworn in as the province’s 24th premier on Tuesday.
Around the same time, however, Shelly Glover gave a different opinion. on the situation at the Société Radio-Canada: “I am the prime minister, not her,” she told the broadcaster. “I’m sorry, Manitobans chose me. That day, Ms. Glover’s attorneys filed court documents that they hope will make her a case.
Neither politician, of course, was chosen by the people of Manitoba in a general election. On the contrary, they were rivals in the election for who would lead the Progressive Conservative Party and rule the province. Open only to paid party members, a tiny slice of the population, this vote was prompted by the resignation of Brian Pallister as party leader and prime minister.
The continuing dispute over election results has once again highlighted that the systems for selecting leaders of Canadian political parties generally do not meet the high standards set by the independent bodies that administer federal and provincial general votes.
In her court file, Ms Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer and federal cabinet minister, argues that she initially believed she won the party’s vote. In an affidavit, she said the party presented her early on October 30 with a spreadsheet showing that 16,045 ballots had been cast. That afternoon, the party chairman told her that she had obtained 8,042 votes.
“Instantly, given the number of votes I had received, I thought I won the election,” she said in the statement.
This is not the case, the party told him.
Ms Stefanson, who has spent most of her professional life in politics, won 8,405, making her the leader and premier. But, according to Ms Glover’s file, the tally of the two candidates, combined with the spoiled and contested ballots, totaled 16,546 ballots, which is 501 more than what the party said was tabled at the start of the election. daytime.
Another affidavit by one of his campaign workers claims there were irregularities in the ballot counting process.
Ms. Glover is now asking the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench to declare the vote invalid and order the party to start over.
In a statement to Manitoba media, the party said the electoral process did not favor any of the candidates and was overseen by independent auditors and that the ballots were protected by a security company.
Mary Agnes Welch, pollster for Probe Research in Winnipeg, told me it was not clear whether the court had the power to overturn the party’s decision. It is also not clear, she added, that Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in the province, can remove Stefanson from office after swearing her in as prime minister. .
“It kind of raises the question of what the appeal mechanism is for these kinds of issues, because they seem to come up fairly regularly in Canada,” she said. “You wonder if a court challenge like this is a little offended on Shelly Glover’s part. “
The internal dispute also highlights, she said, divisions within the province’s Conservative Party. Ms Glover, who is fully vaccinated, rejected compulsory vaccination and questioned the need for proof of vaccination to enter public places like restaurants.
Ms Stefanson, who was Minister of Health, is in favor of such measures. Even if his record as Minister of Health has not always been exemplary. Last spring, the coronavirus was faster spread in Manitoba than in any other province or state of Canada, the United States or Mexico.
“This is another example of the difficulties the Conservatives have in creating a cohesive political party,” she said. “Right now in Manitoba there are a significant number of pretty hard-line right-wing Tories who feel pretty disenfranchised by their party.”
In an email, Alex Marland, professor of political science at Memorial University of Newfoundland, told me that even though political parties are subject to laws governing fundraising and spending, they remain “private entities.” And can do just about anything they want when it comes to electing their leaders.
He said this could lead to less than democratic measures, like the party’s rejection of potential candidates (something that happened in Manitoba) or changing the rules by a party executive or incumbent leader to sway the outcome.
“There is something to be said about whether an election agency could be hired to manage the voting process in leadership contests,” he said.
Trans Canada
-
In an effort to stem the crisis in the Canadian military created by allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding its senior leaders, Anita Anand, the new Minister of Defense, has postponed the investigation and prosecution of sexual misconduct cases to the civilian police and the courts.
-
Saskatoon’s Sylvia Fedoruk Public School received an unannounced visitor this week: a moose crashed through one of its windows, reports Vjosa Isai.
-
And one Steller’s sea eagle first appeared in Falmouth, Nova Scotia, this week, about 4,700 miles from his home.
-
Teo Bugbee named “Beans”, a fictional coming-of-age story set in the Oka Crisis of 1990, a Times reviewer’s choice. Bugbee writes that director Tracey Deer “painted a clever portrait of Mohawk domestic life during modern conflict.”
-
Jack Ewing and Patricia Cohen have written about Paul Jacques, an auto parts worker in Tecumseh, Ont., Who is among thousands around the world. whose jobs are at stake due to a shortage of semiconductors.
-
Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, defended the league’s decision not to punish Kevin Cheveldayoff, the general manager of the Winnipeg Jets, who was assistant general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010 when he ignored the sexual assault complaints from Kyle Beach.
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Pass it on to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
Source link