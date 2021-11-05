Manitoba appoints new premier, but rival asks court to quash action

The continuing dispute over election results has once again highlighted that the systems for selecting leaders of Canadian political parties generally do not meet the high standards set by the independent bodies that administer federal and provincial general votes.

In her court file, Ms Glover, a former Winnipeg police officer and federal cabinet minister, argues that she initially believed she won the party’s vote. In an affidavit, she said the party presented her early on October 30 with a spreadsheet showing that 16,045 ballots had been cast. That afternoon, the party chairman told her that she had obtained 8,042 votes.

“Instantly, given the number of votes I had received, I thought I won the election,” she said in the statement.

This is not the case, the party told him.

Ms Stefanson, who has spent most of her professional life in politics, won 8,405, making her the leader and premier. But, according to Ms Glover’s file, the tally of the two candidates, combined with the spoiled and contested ballots, totaled 16,546 ballots, which is 501 more than what the party said was tabled at the start of the election. daytime.

Another affidavit by one of his campaign workers claims there were irregularities in the ballot counting process.