Manhunt underway after 6 Palestinians escape from Israeli prison

JERUSALEM – Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in northern Israel early Monday morning, in the first such escape in more than two decades, the prison administration said on Monday.

The six men were released around 1 a.m. after removing a layer of soil from under a cell in Gilboa prison, southwest of the Sea of ​​Galilee, according to Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry. This gave them access to a cavity under the prison, through which they were able to escape.

The service said five of the men were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant Islamist group, while the sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a former commander of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a militant group loosely associated with Fatah, the party. secularist who dominates the Palestinian Authority.

Four of the six people had been convicted of terrorist offenses and were serving at least two life sentences, the service said. Legal proceedings for the other two, including Mr. Zubeidi, were not yet completed.