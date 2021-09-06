Manhunt underway after 6 Palestinians escape from Israeli prison
JERUSALEM – Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in northern Israel early Monday morning, in the first such escape in more than two decades, the prison administration said on Monday.
The six men were released around 1 a.m. after removing a layer of soil from under a cell in Gilboa prison, southwest of the Sea of Galilee, according to Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry. This gave them access to a cavity under the prison, through which they were able to escape.
The service said five of the men were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant Islamist group, while the sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a former commander of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a militant group loosely associated with Fatah, the party. secularist who dominates the Palestinian Authority.
Four of the six people had been convicted of terrorist offenses and were serving at least two life sentences, the service said. Legal proceedings for the other two, including Mr. Zubeidi, were not yet completed.
Their escape sparked a large-scale manhunt involving several government agencies, including the IDF, though the fugitives were still at large on Monday evening.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Homeland Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev both called the escape a “serious incident”. It was the first Palestinian escape of this magnitude since 1998, a spokesperson for the prison service said.
The fugitives were greeted by several Palestinian groups, who saw their flight as a symbolic challenge to the Israeli occupation. In a statement, the secretary general of Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala, said the fugitives “are teaching us that anything is possible with strong will and patience, and that defeating the enemy is closer than ever.”
The prisoners were among some 5,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, usually for suspected militant activities. Israeli authorities are also holding the bodies of several dozen Palestinian detainees, refusing to release them for burial in an effort to deter other activists and as a means of pressure on Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip, which holds the bodies. of two Israeli soldiers killed.
During the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel has exchanged thousands of Palestinian prisoners and bodies for a few dozen Israeli prisoners and bodies, and sometimes granted amnesty to others.
Mr. Zubeidi, the best known of the escapees, was released under an amnesty in 2007. Based in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank, Mr. Zubeidi was a prominent militant leader in the Second Intifada, or uprising, in the 2000s, and became one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives. About 1,000 Israelis were killed in the uprising and about 3,000 Palestinians – including, Zubeidi said, his mother and brother.
After obtaining clemency, he renounced violence and turned to political theater, which he presented as a form of cultural resistance to the Israeli occupation. He later became a leader of the Théâtre de la Liberté in Jenin.
But in 2011, Israeli media reported that his amnesty had been revoked, and in 2012 he was detained for several months by the Palestinian Authority.
Zubeidi was arrested again in 2019 by Israeli authorities, who accused him of returning to activism and involvement in recent violence in the West Bank, including attempted murder. He was held in Gilboa Prison pending the verdict of his trial.
Rawan Sheikh Ahmad contributed reporting.
