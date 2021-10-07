Mangrove blue carbon for climate change mitigation

Mangroves could be the silver bullet needed to mitigate climate change, however, around 75 percent of the world’s mangrove forests remain unprotected and overexploited. Credit: Joyce Chimbi / IPS

NAIROBI, Oct 07 (IPS) – Smelly, swampy and full of insects, the superpowers of mangroves are well hidden. However, we are increasingly convinced that mangroves are the miracle solution to fight against the effects of climate change.

“Mangrove ecosystems are a habitat and nursery for various plants and animals and can absorb three to four times more carbon than tropical highland forests, thus helping to mitigate the effects of climate change”, Dr Sevvandi Jayakody, master lectures at Wayamba University in Sri Lanka, IPS reports.

Mangrove forests also act as a natural defense against storm surges, including mitigating the effects of cyclones and tsunamis, says Dr Nicholas Hardman-Mountford, responsible for oceans and natural resources at the Commonwealth Secretariat.

In this context, he says, Commonwealth countries are working together under the Commonwealth Blue Charter, an agreement reached by the 54 member states, to work actively together to address the challenges of the oceans and meet global commitments on sustainable ocean development.

The Blue Charter works through voluntary action groups led by “champion countries”, which mobilize around marine pollution and the sustainable blue economy.

The Mangrove Ecosystems and Livelihoods Action Group made up of 13 countries, including Australia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Maldives, Nigeria, Pakistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the United Kingdom, is defended by Sri Lanka.

Hardman-Mountford told IPS that countries are exchanging knowledge focused on the protection, management and sustainability of mangroves within the action group. The knowledge shared includes a wide range of topics, including policies, legislation and regulatory frameworks.

Leveraging the protective power of mangroves, Jayakody says Sri Lanka is actively building its second line of defense. The country’s first line of defense, the reefs, was severely compromised by the deadly 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami – one of the worst disasters in modern history, killing nearly 230,000 people in dozens of countries .

The devastation was such that the government of Sri Lanka estimated the losses at over $ 1 billion in assets and $ 330 million in potential output.

Worse yet, around 35,000 people are dead or missing. In Sri Lanka alone, property damage affected 110,000 homes, of which 70,000 were destroyed. In total, at least 250,000 families have lost their means of subsistence.

Experts say mangroves have an immense capacity to prevent such disasters and combat other devastating effects of climate change.

With growing scientific evidence, Trinidad and Tobago, the two-island Caribbean nation, has made significant strides in building its defense using mangroves.

Dr Rahanna Juman, acting director of the Institute of Marine Affairs, a government-funded research institute, told IPS that in 2014 the government of Trinidad and Tobago commissioned an aerial survey of the country. Using this data, an estimate of carbon in mangrove forests across the country was established.

“This information illustrated how mangroves and other hardwood forests could offset emissions and was included in Trinidad and Tobago’s greenhouse gas inventory. It is important to note that the survey conclusively demonstrated that mangrove forests store more carbon per hectare than other deciduous forests, ”explains Juman.

In 2020, the Institute of Marine Affairs received funding from the British High Commission to fund a mangrove soil carbon assessment project involving Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr Juman says the assessment found that “the amount of carbon in the mangrove soil was several times greater than the amount of carbon above the soil. This is an assessment that could be replicated in other Commonwealth countries, as we have developed an inexpensive technique to undertake this important assessment. “

Adding that mangroves are starting to be included in the United Nations program for the reduction of emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD +), which means that countries could potentially make money by protecting and restoring mangroves.

Meanwhile, Hardman-Mountford cites various challenges in exploring blue carbon, as it is still an evolving scientific and political field.

Sri Lanka understands this challenge all too well. After the tsunami, Jayakody says the government launched large mangrove restoration projects covering more than 2,000 hectares in partnership with other agencies.

Due to the limited information on mangroves, she tells IPS that a majority of these projects have failed. Without being discouraged and relying on scientific research over the years, Sri Lanka is today a success in the restoration and conservation of a mangrove cover estimated at 19,600 hectares.

Other challenges faced by countries passionate about mangrove blue carbon include the lack of mangrove protection, as around 75 percent of the world’s mangrove forests remain unprotected and overexploited.

Over the years, Jayakody indicates that mangroves have been at a very high risk of destruction because of their power to prevent coastal erosion, protect shorelines and provide livelihoods for coastal communities through fishing n was not fully understood.

Hardman-Mountford agrees, adding that mangrove forests have declined globally with a loss of 30 to 50 percent over the past 50 years due to overexploitation, pollution, agriculture. , aquaculture and coastal development.

The Commonwealth has a huge role to play in reversing this decline.

Overall, there are 47 Commonwealth countries with a coastline.

“Almost 90 percent of Commonwealth countries with a coast have mangroves, and at least 38 of those countries with mangroves have provided some level of protection to their mangroves. In total, 16 countries have protected about half or more of their mangroves, ”he says.

It is a challenge that Sri Lanka is successfully meeting. With around 40 percent of Sri Lanka’s population living along the coast, Jayakody said there was an urgent need to protect both livelihoods and coasts from further degradation.

“In 2015, Sri Lanka established the National Expert Committee on Mangroves, and thanks to this, all the mangroves were mapped. Furthermore, several new areas have been placed under protection and unremitting efforts have been made to improve communities’ understanding of the importance of the mangrove ecosystem, ”she said.

In addition, Sri Lanka recently validated the Best Practice Guidelines for Mangrove Restoration in Sri Lanka and the National Mangrove Action Plan, in line with the Mangrove Policy adopted in 2020.

Other countries moving in the right direction include the Australian government’s involvement in blue carbon and in particular the ongoing efforts to build capacity in the science, policy and economy of blue carbon through multi-sector partnerships.

“To support its blue carbon awareness and awareness efforts, the Australian government launched the International Blue Carbon Partnership (IPBC) at the UNFCCC COP in Paris in 2015,” said Ms. Heidi Prislan, Councilor of the Blue Charter at the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Australia is also one of 28 countries that specifically reference the carbon sequestration mitigation benefits associated with coastal wetlands in its national greenhouse gas inventory. In comparison, 59 other countries mention coastal ecosystems as part of their adaptation strategies.

To increase opportunities for blue carbon to participate in the national emissions reduction program, the Emissions Reduction Fund, the Australian government has supported research into potential mitigation methodologies that could be implemented to generate carbon credits. carbon from national projects.

Equally important, she says Commonwealth member countries have collectively made 44 national commitments to protect or restore mangroves.

As the world grapples with disaster caused by the devastating effects of climate change, the enormous potential of blue carbon and, more importantly, blue carbon from mangroves to bolster adaptation, mitigation and resilience efforts to change. climate can no longer be ignored.

