Manchin opposition threatens to sink Biden’s budget candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) – Neera Tanden’s appointment as head of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget was in doubt on Friday as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose its confirmation.

During his confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media. She is a former Hillary Clinton advisor and past president of the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress. With the Senate equally divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, she will likely need the support of at least one Republican to secure confirmation.

“I believe his openly partisan statements will have a toxic and damaging impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Bureau of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement. He went on to say that, in times of severe crisis, “it is more important than ever to chart a new bipartisan path that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.

It’s the first real test Biden has faced on an appointment, with most of his Cabinet picks navigating the chamber with bipartisan support. Tanden had also denigrated some Democrats on social media, including Senator Bernie Sanders, independent from Vermont.

Biden, asked on Friday if he would withdraw Tanden’s nomination, said he would not.

“I think we’re going to find the votes and get it confirmed,” Biden said.

Moments earlier, the White House issued a statement defending it.

“Neera Tanden is an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent budget manager and we look forward to the committee’s votes next week and to continue working for her confirmation through engagement with both parties,” the secretary said. White House Press Officer Jen Psaki.

Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB, which leads efforts to ensure an administration’s priorities are reflected in legislation and regulations.

The Senate Budget Committee is due to vote on his appointment next week.