Manchester City’s Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

Mendy, 27, faces six rape allegations in total after being originally charged with four counts in August.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape in addition to previous rape and sexual assault charges, UK prosecutors have said.

The 27-year-old has been in custody since August after a number of bail applications were filed but denied by judges.

Mendy was originally charged on August 26 with three counts of rape related to an alleged incident in October 2020 and sexual assault on a woman in early January this year.

He was also charged with raping a woman in August this year.

The alleged attacks allegedly occurred at his home on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Another man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, has been charged with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in connection with the alleged attacks.

“The CPS has authorized Cheshire Police to charge two men in connection with additional allegations of aggravated sexual assault,” the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Cheshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings… are ongoing and that they are entitled to a fair trial,” the statement added.

Mendy’s lawyers have previously vigorously denied the allegations.

Both will appear in Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and are expected to stand trial on January 24, 2022.

France international Mendy signed for Manchester City from AS Monaco in Ligue 1 in 2017 for around £ 52million ($ 71.32million).

He last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on August 15 and was suspended later in the month. The World Cup winner has also won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.