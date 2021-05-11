Manchester City crowned Premier League champion

Manchester United’s home defeat by Leicester gives City their third league title in four years.

Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester on Tuesday.

City missed the chance to clinch a third league title under Pep Guardiola on Saturday when a missed penalty from Sergio Aguero proved costly as Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

United needed the win to delay the celebrations again, but a team posting 10 changes couldn’t see the Foxes, who quickly took the lead thanks to a nice volley from teenager Luke Thomas that was called off by the meticulous finish of Mason Greenwood.

Caglar Soyuncu headed into a corner midway through the second half to secure all three points.

United face Liverpool on Thursday, their third game in five days [Peter Powell/Reuters]

The result leaves Manchester City 10 points ahead of United with just three games left for both teams.

City’s triumph was their seventh league title.

Liverpool and West Ham, the sides fighting with Leicester for an automatic Champions League qualifying spot, were reportedly unhappy to see their rivals win more easily at Old Trafford due to the selection of Solskjaer’s side who have seen footballers like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. start on the bench.

West Ham, fifth, must win their last three games and hope Leicester fail in their remaining matches, against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Liverpool, in sixth place, could have a better chance as the fallen champions have four games to play.

If Liverpool won them all, Leicester would likely have to rack up four points against Chelsea and Tottenham.