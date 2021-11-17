Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery testifies that it was “life or death”

The man who shot Ahmaud Arbery said on Wednesday that Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun after he and his father chased the 25-year-old black man in their predominantly white neighborhood in the US state from Georgia.

Travis McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys in the murder trial of the three white men charged with Arbery’s murder opened their case based on arguments that their clients were legally trying to arrest the burglaries in their neighborhood.

Asked by his lawyer why he shot Arbery, McMichael replied, “He had my gun. He hit me. It was obvious he was attacking me, that if he got the shotgun from me, then it was a life and death situation, and I’m going to have to stop him, so I shot.

McMichael said he thought Ahmaud Arbery was a burglar when he fatally shot and killed the man who went out for a Sunday run.

For McMichael to take a stand in his own defense could be a risky move that would expose him to questioning by prosecutors over evidence that McMichael may have had “racial animosity” towards black people.

McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52 are accused of murder, aggravated assault and forcible confinement in the case. The three men, who are white, face life imprisonment if convicted of murder and have pleaded not guilty.

“I want to give my side of the story,” McMichael said.

The high-profile trial has taken on special significance as the United States grapples with racial justice issues in the wake of the 2020 protests and civil unrest that rocked the country after the George Floyd murder, a black man, by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

The three men chased Arbery in a van on February 23, 2020 before young McMichael fired his shotgun three times at close range as Arbery ran towards him and appeared to reach for the weapon. McMichael claimed to have fired in self-defense.

The the prosecution has closed its case Tuesday after eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses. Defense attorneys argued that the defendants believed Arbery, 25, could have committed a crime before prosecuting him and attempting to make a lawful arrest by a citizen.

McMichael, 35, said there had been thefts from Satilla Shores, his neighborhood outside the small coastal town of Brunswick, Ga., That put residents on edge.

He recalled an earlier meeting with Arbery on the night of February 11, 2020, less than two weeks before the shooting that killed Arbery.

That night, he said, he saw Arbery outside an unoccupied, half-built house in the neighborhood. Prosecutors said Arbery was an avid runner for one of his regular jogs.

McMichael said Arbery was “sneaking into the shadows” and then appeared to put his hand in the waistband or pocket of his shorts.

“It freaked me out,” he said. “I guess he’s armed.” He ran home to retrieve his gun and called the police, but Arbery was missing by then.

McMichael testified that he believed Arbery may have stolen fishing gear that was reported missing by the owner of the half-built house and that he was returning on February 11 to pick up more things.

No evidence has emerged that Arbery took anything from the house.

The owner previously said through a lawyer that Arbery may have stopped by the construction site to drink from the tap. Arbery had nothing on him other than his running clothes and shoes the day he was shot.

McMichael described the law enforcement training he had during nine years working as a United States Coast Guard mechanic.

Speaking calmly and often addressing jurors directly, Reuters news agency reported, McMichael said he had the power to stop and had been trained in the use of force and the need to reasonably suspect a crime.

Although he never used physical force in his duties as a coast guard, he said he was taught that pointing a gun at someone can be used to defuse a situation.

“When you shoot a gun at someone, from what I’ve learned in my training, it usually tells people to back off” and obey orders, he told the jury.

Black Civil Rights Leader Reverend Jesse Jackson sat down with Ahmaud Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones during the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan [Stephen B. Morton/Pool via Reuters]

Prosecutors said the defendants unfairly assumed the worst about a black man for a Sunday race and that none of the defendants were working as a law enforcement officer when they chased Arbery.

Bryan recorded cell phone video of Arbery being killed by Travis McMichael. The video sparked outrage when it was released more than two months later.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley rejected a request by defense attorneys to deny access to the courtroom to prominent civil rights leaders, including the Reverend Jesse Jackson and others leading visitors.

Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back row of the courtroom on Wednesday for the second time this week. Lawyers for the defendants argued that the presence of Jackson and others who spoke out against racial injustice could unfairly sway the jury.