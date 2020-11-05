Man sentenced to life after failed attack on French church

LYON, France (AP) – A Paris criminal court on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old Algerian to life in prison for killing a woman and attempting to bomb a church near the French capital in a failed attack in 2015 which, according to investigators, was planned by extremists of the Islamic State group in Syria.

The court handed down the sentence after a jury found Sidi Ahmed Ghlam guilty of murder and attempted terrorist murder. The sentence of life imprisonment gives no possibility of parole for at least 22 years.

Ghlam said during his trial that at the time of the alleged crimes he had “embraced” ISIS ideology. He regretted having chosen this path, but denied killing the woman outside the church in the Paris suburb of Villejuif. He was arrested after shooting himself in the leg and calling for an ambulance.

Ghlam’s sponsors in Syria are said to be linked to major deadly attacks in France that year, including one at a kosher supermarket in January and the almost simultaneous attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, Parisian cafes and the national stadium on the 13th. November 2015.

France has faced three more extremist Islamic attacks in recent weeks and is again on high alert for acts of terrorism.

Ghlam’s lawyer, Jean-Hubert Portejoie, pledged to appeal the verdict, saying that the jury “ruled on a wave of emotion and under pressure from public opinion, but not on the basis of the law ”.

The accused was on the radar of Algerian and French authorities for his proximity to ISIS members before the failed April 2015 bombing plot at the center of his conviction.

He testified to his interactions with the officers, but he denied killing fitness instructor Aurélie Chatelain outside the church, accusing a mysterious accomplice who has never been found. Ghlam’s DNA was found in Chatelain’s car.

He said he intentionally shot himself in the leg because he had doubts about the attack and did not want to face retaliation from his IS supporters. Investigators said Ghlam had to give up attacking the church after accidentally shooting himself while trying to put his gun back in his belt.

Seven other defendants who assisted him in the attack were sentenced to between three and 30 years in prison.

The Paris court also convicted in absentia two agents accused of orchestrating the attack, Abdelnasser Benyoucef and Samir Nouad, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. They are believed to have died in suicide bombings in Syria.

The murder and attempted bombing in Villejuif came three months after French-born extremists linked to ISIS and Al-Qaida killed 17 people in attacks on the kosher supermarket, the newspaper satirical Charlie Hebdo and the police.

The trial of those accused of being involved in the attacks is being held this fall. Another French terrorist trial opens later this month, involving an attempted ISIS attack on an Amsterdam-Paris high-speed train. Three American passengers foiled the planned attack.