Man accused of stealing Pelosi’s lectern accused of invasion

Florida man reportedly photographed smiling as he carried the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the nation’s Capitol was among the latest people charged in Wednesday’s chaos that left five dead.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Fla., Was arrested Friday evening on a federal arrest warrant and was being held on Saturday without bail in Pinellas County, Fla., According to prison records which do not show s ‘he has a lawyer.

Johnson is a married father of five who was quickly identified on social media by local residents as the man in a photo smiling as he walked through the Capitol Rotunda carrying Pelosi’s lectern, The Bradenton Herald reported.

He was charged on Saturday with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a building or restricted land without legal authorization, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

Prior to being removed or dismantled, Johnson posted on social media that he was in Washington, DC during Wednesday’s riot and included derogatory comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, according to The Bradenton Herald.

An Arizona man seen in photos and videos of a crowd wearing a suit with a painted face and a fur hat topped with horns was also arrested on Saturday. Jacob Anthony Chansley, better known as Jake Angeli, had become a staple of his costume during pro-Trump protests across the country.

He is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in a building or restricted land without legal authorization, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.

Chansley is among dozens arrested in the wake of the Capitol invasion by a large crowd of supporters enraged over Trump’s electoral loss who forced lawmakers to suspend their votes to assert the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and to hide for hours. Rioters stormed the House and Senate chambers, smashed windows and waved Trump, American and Confederate flags.

As of Saturday, prosecutors had filed 17 cases in Federal District Court and 40 more in District of Columbia Superior Court for a variety of offenses ranging from assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the country. US Capitol, theft of federal property and threat from lawmakers.

Prosecutors said additional cases remained under seal, dozens more were wanted by federal agents and the US lawyer in Washington vowed on Friday that “all options were on the table” for charges, possibly including sedition.

Other notable arrests during the Capitol invasion include:

– Richard Barnett, a man from Arkansas who was shown in a widely seen photo sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his boots on a desk after the Capitol was taken, was arrested on Friday by the FBI. Barnett, 60, surrendered to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center near Fayetteville, Arkansas, without bail pending his first court appearance, FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan said. No attorneys are listed in online prison records for the Gravette, Arkansas man.

– Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state lawmaker who posted videos online showing he was making his way inside the Capitol, was arrested on Friday by the FBI at his home and charged with entering restricted federal property. In the videos, Evans is seen punching a policeman and then walking around the rotunda shouting, “Our house! He faces bipartisan calls for his resignation as federal prosecutors step up their prosecution of perpetrators.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report. Callahan reported from Indianapolis.